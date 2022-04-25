ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Coast Guard searching for three missing children in New Orleans

By Nick Sommer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three missing children in New Orleans…they were last seen...

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 shot and killed in Oxford, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — One person was shot and killed in Oxford. On Apr. 29 at approximately 1:00 AM, the Oxford Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Saddle Creek Drive. When officers arrived, they found one person laying on the ground from a fatal gunshot...
OXFORD, MS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

