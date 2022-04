Don't deny it. You're thinking about it. You wouldn't be a Philadelphia sports fan, full of skepticism and even cynicism, always hedging your hope, if you weren't thinking about it. Yes, the 76ers are still up three games to two on the Raptors in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Yes, they're still just one victory away from moving on to the second round. Yes, they have the reassurance of knowing that no NBA team, not a single one, has ever lost a series after taking a three-games-to-none lead.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO