ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Light ice cream brands debuts new, creamier recipe

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kNSq_0fJ4j0SY00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – America’s leading light dairy ice cream brand just got creamer. Halo Top has altered its original recipe to deliver an even creamier texture with each spoonful. Though the product’s texture will be more similar to that of silky smooth ice cream, each pint will still be lower in calories and sugar and higher in protein than regular ice cream.

Chick-Fil-A to readopt Spicy Chicken Biscuit

According to PR Newswire , Halo Top will be debuting its new recipe with a release of a brand new flavor: Chocolate Cake Batter. This 330 calorie pint will feature chocolatey batter-like ice cream dazzled with classic rainbow sprinkles, a duo that’s sure to amp up the celebration in any situation.

Pete Gargula, Halo Top brand manager, weighed in on the brand’s new and improved recipe, saying, “Throughout 2022, our fans can now enjoy their favorite Halo Top Dairy Light Ice Cream flavors with even creamier texture thanks to our latest reformulation. The new recipe will give fans all the delicious taste they know and love from Halo Top with an increase in creaminess.”

SLC ranks #4 for America’s hottest job markets

The new recipe will be available in the brand’s full line of flavors. The new creamy texture is a result of improved higher-quality ingredients such as ultrafiltered skim milk.

Look for “Now Creamier” labels on Halo Top ice cream when shopping at your local grocers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

McDonald’s offers 6-piece McNugget special

UTAH (ABC4) – Whether you’re dunking them in your favorite sauce or eating them as is, it’s no secret that Chicken McNuggets are an American favorite.  On April 27 only, McDonald’s is offering a six-piece Chicken McNugget for just $1 when you order through the restaurant’s mobile app. The offer can only be accessed through […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Chipotle awarding healthcare heroes with a year of free food

UTAH (ABC4) – With National Nurses Day approaching, Chipotle Mexican Grill is taking steps to support healthcare heroes amid the pandemic recession. The franchise announced today that it will be recognizing 2,000 medical professionals by awarding them with free Chipotle for a year, amounting to more than $1 million in free food. As stated by […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

‘Megadrought’ expected to worsen on the West coast, experts say

UTAH (ABC4) – The drought in the U.S. is expected to get worse this spring, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook released in March. The “megadrought,” as experts are calling it, is poised to only get worse, as forecasters predict “prolonged, persistent drought in the West where below-average precipitation is […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Thief stole bikes valued at $14K in Park City, police say

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A bike thief has been arrested after he allegedly stole two mountain bikes valued at nearly $14,000 in Park City. The suspect told officers that he stole two mountain bikes from a local resort because he made a “stupid decision” to take them. Officers viewed video footage following the incident […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Tropicana making cereal ‘made to be drowned in OJ’

(ABC4) – Tropicana has announced a new cereal they call “Tropicana Crunch,” a cereal made to be eaten with orange juice rather than milk. The cereal will be available online only starting May 4 which is National Orange Juice Day. Tropicana describes the unique cereal on their website saying: “Orange juice on cereal.Some call it […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Sugar#Calories#Food Drink#Spicy Chicken Biscuit#Pr Newswire Halo Top
ABC4

Daily fishing limit increased at 4 Utah waterbodies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced on Wednesday that the daily fishing limit has been increased to eight fish at four Utah waterbodies. This will allow Utahns to catch and keep more fish before planned repair and restoration projects go into effect in those areas. DWR Director J. […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

Allegiant Airlines establishes new Provo Airport base, investing millions

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Budget airline Allegiant announced on Tuesday that it will be establishing an aircraft base at Provo Airport (PVU). In a company press release, Allegiant says it will be investing around $95 million towards the new four-aircraft base of operations in Provo. Company officials say the investment will create at least 157 […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Shoshone Falls After Dark returns this May

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Visitors can bask in the colorful sights and sounds of Shoshone Falls this May as the beloved waterfall attraction returns. “Shoshone Falls After Dark” will be lighting up the night in a preview show from May 5-8 in Twin Falls, Idaho. The falls will be illuminated nightly from “dark until […]
TWIN FALLS, ID
ABC4

Broadway at the Eccles announces new 2022-2023 lineup

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Broadway fans, get ready as Broadway at the Eccles has announced its full lineup for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. After canceled shows throughout 2020-2021 and a delayed start to the current season, officials are excited to bring back a full, brand new lineup for fans in the upcoming year. Organizers […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ogden community continues to rally around ‘Miracle 4 Max’

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A South Ogden teen’s positive attitude continues to ripple throughout his community months after a life-altering ski accident. On May 13, local artists will amplify that positivity by banding together to host a benefit concert for the Togisala family.   A young neighbor girl yells “Hi Max!” from across the street. […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Bounty partners with Best Friends, waives adoption fees

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Beginning Saturday, April 30 on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and lasting through the end of May, which is National Pet Month, Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugar House located at 2005 S. 1100 E. to waive all pet adoption fees. As […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Police: Pleasant Grove man threatened to electrocute, suffocate woman

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A Pleasant Grove man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a woman in several ways such as electrocution, suffocation, and strangulation. Hector Ortega, 43, was arrested outside of his home on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to suffocate the woman with a pillow, made her get into a […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

United Airlines adds new flight destinations amid travel boom

(ABC4) – This summer, United Airlines is expecting a boom in travel as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease across the U.S. and the world. According to PR Newswire, the airline recently announced that its route network this summer will be more than 25% larger than it was in 2019. To make the most of the […]
TRAVEL
ABC4

1 dead after falling from window in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died after falling from a window in Ogden. Officials say the person fell from a window at an apartment complex Wednesday. No other information has been released. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy