ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Manager raises funds for employee’s medical bills

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APF72_0fJ4i0ZB00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Many Americans might not say they like their boss very much, but one here in Central Illinois is going above and beyond to help an employee.

Christa Davidson, the general manager of Arby’s on Springfield Avenue in Champaign, said David “Dave-o” Hannen is dedicated. He’s worked for the franchise since 1973.

Hannen rode his bike to work every day. Last week, Davidson received a call from a woman who said she saw him unconscious in an Arby’s uniform. He had fallen off of his bike, and they later found out he had suffered a stroke. He spent several days in the hospital, so Davidson wants to help cover bills. She set up a fundraiser page – and she said people began donating immediately.

“He was really excited about it the outpouring. He’s been brought to tears, he’s very blessed. He’s very thankful,” she said. “Words can’t describe what a good man he is. He’s outside shoveling the snow, he comes to work no matter what the tempatures are, or how he is feeling. He is a very dedicated man, very dedicated.”

She said she’s always been able to count on him, and now she wants him to be able to count on her. Someone has already donated a new bike. His favorite collectibles store donated a “big” box of baseball cards. Plus, Davidson has already raised over $3,000.

It’ll be a long road to recovery. She hopes the financial support will help Hannen take time to heal instead of rushing back to work. To Hannen, though, it’s more than work.

“‘He said, ‘it’s not so much about the money for me – coming to work. I’ve done this for so long, and you guys are family to me,'” Davidson said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Boss at Arby’s starts GoFundMe for employee

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Most Americans would not say they like their boss very much. But, one here in central Illinois is going above and beyond to help an employee. The general manager of the Arby’s on Springfield Avenue is raising money for a dedicated employee. She said he was in an accident on his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Jewish Federation hosting food giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Federation of Springfield’s Community Relations Council will be hosting a drive-through food giveaway on Friday. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, 1140 West Governor Street, starting at 11:30 a.m. The giveaway will last as long as supplies do. The giveaway is open to residents of Sangamon County […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Arby's manager sets up GoFundMe to help employee's accident recovery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A dedicated employee of a Champaign Arby's was involved in a medical emergency. Now, his boss is trying to help him out with a GoFundMe effort. Christa Davidson, the general manager of an Arby's on Springfield Avenue, said the employee in question was on the way to work last week when the accident occurred. There were blood clots found in his lungs, which led to a fall and head injury.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Champaign, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Champaign, IL
Society
Champaign, IL
Health
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Drug bust recovers 12 pounds of meth

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department announced on Wednesday that over 12 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered last week during a drug bust. The person suspected of possessing those drugs was arrested as well. Martin R Frantz, 66, was arrested in the 1400 block of South 2nd Street on April 14. Officers from […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Bills#Charity#Americans#Arby
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in courtroom

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he was accused of attempting to approach presiding Judge Ryan Cadigan while court was in session. At around 9:55 a.m., a man was arrested on the seventh Floor of the Sangamon County Court House on South 9th Street. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Charities
WCIA

Coroner confirms man’s death in car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed that a man was killed in a crash near Chatham Saturday night. Allmon was called to Palm Road near the intersection with New City Road and pronounced a 27-year-old man from Glenarm dead at 11:50 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New casino breaks ground in Downstate Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Downstate Danville broke ground on a new casino Tuesday. Danville, like Rockford, received one of the six casino licenses handed out back in 2019. The city will be home to the sixth “Golden Nugget” casino in the country. The mayor, city officials and their corporate partners celebrated the beginning of construction […]
DANVILLE, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

10 Cold Cases in Illinois That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Are you obsessed with watching true crime shows, documentaries, and all things related to it?. Do you ever fall down a rabbit hole of reading about unsolved murder cases?. For some reason, I thought it would be fun to do some Googling about unsolved crimes in Illinois today. I came across a list of current unsolved cases from the Illinois State Police, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't overcome with sadness after reading some of them. The cases that got to me the most are the ones listed as "unidentified male" or "unidentified female". It's heartbreaking to me that someone, somewhere knows who these people were, and might be still wondering what happened to them.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Two officers bitten in struggle with suspect

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly bit two officers during a struggle on Tuesday. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl charged Michael Emery, 33, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to police officers. The charges allege […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Man named in deadly crash with semi-truck

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced the name of the man who was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning. In a news release, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said that 53-year-old Decatur native Jason Mason was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m. at the hospital. He died from massive head […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy