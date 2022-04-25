ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC man survives after being trapped under car for 12 hours

By Malik Jackson
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twelve hours trapped under his car on a frigid January day. Hear one metro man tell his story of survival.

“I thought there was a chance that I could die that, that could be it,” said Nick Mckosato.

“The longer and longer it continued, the more and more I thought that my chances of living were diminishing. I thought that I was going to get rescued in 30 minutes, like my car was upside down in a field,” said Mckosato.

Those minutes turning into hours, as Nick was driving home from a friends home when he crashed. His car rolling over and leaving him pinned, with no sign of help, he made his own distress signal, his call for help.

“I took my white hoodie and just waved it above the car. I know that 100 percent, that’s what got me rescued.”

That signal made from not only the white hoodie he was wearing, but also a panel from the totaled car that rested on top of him. The plea for help answered when a man pulled over, saving his life and starting his journey to recovery.

Some of his injuries were due to the car and others, like his partially amputated foot, due to the freezing temperatures, but Mckosato did not give up.

“It’s not going to break me it’s not going to beat me. I turn it into a game and it’s not going to beat me.”

None of those that are closest to him are surprised by his will to power through, but they still admire just how strong he is.

“I’ve never seen somebody go through such a devastating situation and be so positive, no matter what happens, no matter how much pain he’s in,” said Brandi Clifton, a friend of Mckosato.

Now his goal is simply to walk again and there’s no doubt in his mind that day will come.

“I will walk again, I’m going to walk again, I promise you. I don’t know when, but I will walk again. I look at that as fact.”

Mckosato goes in for his 21 st and last surgery on Monday, at Research Medical Center.

