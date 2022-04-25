ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Baylor Baseball Drops Series Finale at No. 10 Texas

By Baylor University, Mandy Knight
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415RND_0fJ4hgK700

AUSTIN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Baylor baseball (20-20, 4-11) fell 13-4 to No. 10 Texas (30-13, 9-6) in Sunday’s series finale at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season for the Bears, but the Longhorns hit five homers as a team, completing the series sweep with another high-powered offensive performance.

BU got on the scoreboard first, as Jack Pineda doubled off the base of the center field wall and later came around to score on a passed ball. However, UT responded with three runs in the bottom half and added a fourth in the second to go ahead 4-1.

That’s when Nevin got ahold of one and drove it out of the ballpark, cutting the Texas lead in half at 4-2 in the top of the third. In the bottom of the fourth, UT plated three runs to extend its lead to 7-2, and further increased the tally to 9-2 in the fifth with another pair.

Baylor threatened in the sixth, scoring two runs via a passed ball and a Harrison Caley RBI infield single. A pair of walks loaded the bases for Pineda, who drove a would-be grand slam to deep left-center that was caught on the warning track for the final out of the inning.

Texas added one in the bottom of the sixth, but Henry Cone worked a scoreless seventh frame for the Bears to hold it at 10-4 through seven. Command issues resulted in a trio of runs for the Longhorns in the eighth, moving the total to 13-4, and BU left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth as Texas finished it out.

NOTES

• Baylor extended its streak to 19 games in a row with at least one extra-base hit.

• BU has tallied two or more XBH in eight of its last nine games.

• The Bears added to their Big 12-best total of 43 double plays on the year with another two twin killings in the ballgame.

• Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season as part of a two-hit day, his 13 th of the year.

• Nevin also extended his on-base streak to 20 games and his hitting streak to nine games.

• Jared McKenzie picked up his 14 th multi-hit outing of 2022.

STAT OF THE GAME

8 – Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
FOX 44 News

Gerry Bohanon enters the transfer portal

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has entered the transfer portal, following multiple reports that Blake Shapen was named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. This comes after he started 12 games for the Bears during the 2021 season. In those games, Baylor went 10-2 including a 20-10 win over […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Softball breezes past Stephen F. Austin

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Softball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday as the Bears beat Stephen F. Austin 8-1, for their eighth win in their last 10 games. The Baylor bats were red hot right out of the gate, as the Bears scored five runs in the first two innings, and […]
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Austin, TX
FOX 44 News

Kentucky transfer Dre’una Edwards commits to Baylor

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team added a proven scorer, as Kentucky standout Dre’una Edwards announced that she will transfer to the Bears program. This past season, Edwards averaged 16.8 points per game for the Wildcats, behind only Rhyne Howard, who went No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft. Baylor will […]
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
FOX 44 News

Adrian Boitan named Big 12 Men’s Tennis Player of the Year

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After an undefeated regular season in singles matches, Baylor Men’s Tennis star Adrian Boitan is the Big 12’s Player of the Year. Boitan’s undefeated record on court one is the first in program history, as he leads a Bears’ team that enters the NCAA Tournament ranked No. 3 nationally. He […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

270
Followers
355
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy