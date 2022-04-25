Baylor Baseball Drops Series Finale at No. 10 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Baylor baseball (20-20, 4-11) fell 13-4 to No. 10 Texas (30-13, 9-6) in Sunday’s series finale at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season for the Bears, but the Longhorns hit five homers as a team, completing the series sweep with another high-powered offensive performance.
BU got on the scoreboard first, as Jack Pineda doubled off the base of the center field wall and later came around to score on a passed ball. However, UT responded with three runs in the bottom half and added a fourth in the second to go ahead 4-1.
That’s when Nevin got ahold of one and drove it out of the ballpark, cutting the Texas lead in half at 4-2 in the top of the third. In the bottom of the fourth, UT plated three runs to extend its lead to 7-2, and further increased the tally to 9-2 in the fifth with another pair.
Baylor threatened in the sixth, scoring two runs via a passed ball and a Harrison Caley RBI infield single. A pair of walks loaded the bases for Pineda, who drove a would-be grand slam to deep left-center that was caught on the warning track for the final out of the inning.
Texas added one in the bottom of the sixth, but Henry Cone worked a scoreless seventh frame for the Bears to hold it at 10-4 through seven. Command issues resulted in a trio of runs for the Longhorns in the eighth, moving the total to 13-4, and BU left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth as Texas finished it out.
NOTES
• Baylor extended its streak to 19 games in a row with at least one extra-base hit.
• BU has tallied two or more XBH in eight of its last nine games.
• The Bears added to their Big 12-best total of 43 double plays on the year with another two twin killings in the ballgame.
• Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season as part of a two-hit day, his 13 th of the year.
• Nevin also extended his on-base streak to 20 games and his hitting streak to nine games.
• Jared McKenzie picked up his 14 th multi-hit outing of 2022.
STAT OF THE GAME
8 – Kyle Nevin hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.
Comments / 1