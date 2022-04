You can now get NBA 2K22 free of cost as NBA 2K22 arrives on the Xbox Game Pass this week in a surprise release moment. If you’ve never picked up NBA 2K22 or have the game on other consoles, then you’re in luck as you can now pick up NBA 2K22 free of cost as the game arrives on the Xbox Game Pass this week. Starting April 28, the game can now be downloaded for free through Microsoft’s monthly subscription service. The game becomes available on both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X through the subscription service. In case you aren’t subscribed but still want to get the game now on Microsoft’s consoles, the game is also currently on a discount through the Xbox Live service.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO