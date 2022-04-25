ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville police: Two men arrested on gun, drug charges after traffic stops

JANESVILLE

Police arrested two men in separate traffic stops on drug and gun charges Thursday and Sunday, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Treshawn McDaniel, 35, Evansville, was stopped in the 500 block of Black Bridge Road at about 8 p.m. Thursday. A police dog detected “narcotics,” according to the release, and a search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and a small amount of marijuana.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC and bail jumping. McDaniel was previously released from jail after posting cash bond in previous armed robbery, disorderly conduct with a domestic violence modifier and bail jumping cases, according to court records.

Then at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Janesville police made a traffic stop at Centerway and Academy Street of Orion D. Mitchell, 22, of Janesville. An officer noticed marijuana in the vehicle, according to the release.

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, police said officers found an assault rifle with a drum magazine, a handgun with multiple magazines and ammunition.

Mitchell was arrested on counts of carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping, and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell was also out on bond in cases related to drug possession, use of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping, according to court records. He was not to possess firearms under conditions of his bond, police said.

