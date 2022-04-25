39 YO dead after Hardin Co. Park shooting

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights. (avid_creative, Contributor / Getty Images)

A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Hardin County park.

The shooting was reported at 7:09 p.m. Sunday at the Hardin County Park on the banks of the Neches River north of Silsbee.

Hardin County sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene to find a 39-year-old Silsbee man dead, according to a news release from Sheriff Mark Davis.

A 44-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition, the release said.

A 24-year-old man from Warren was arrested at the scene and a handgun believed to have been used was recovered.

Officials plan to release more information at 8 a.m. Monday.