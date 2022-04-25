ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Dishes pair of assists

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kaprizov notched two assists and fired five shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Kings' Olli Maatta: Chips in with assist

Maatta produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Maatta had the secondary helper on an Adrian Kempe goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Maatta didn't see much of a bounce-back on offense in 2021-22, logging just eight points in 66 outings. He's added 61 shots on net, 67 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating. The Finn could be an important part of the Kings' depth during the playoffs -- he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins, but he projects for third-pairing minutes this postseason.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Garners assist Thursday

Kadri notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Kadri set up Cale Makar's opening tally at 2:01 of the first period. This was Kadri's third point in five games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The veteran center is up to 27 tallies, 86 points, 245 shots on net, 71 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 70 contests. He's earned 29 of his points with the man advantage.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Adds assist in return

Kopitar logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kopitar rested Wednesday, sitting out a game versus the Kraken. He's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight contests with a goal and four helpers in that span. The 34-year-old center ends the regular season with 19 goals, 48 assists, 210 shots on net, 72 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 81 appearances. He'll continue to be a major part of the Kings' offense heading into a first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Sets new career high in points

Compher scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Compher was back in a third-line role with the return of Mikko Rantanen (illness). It didn't stop Compher from stretching his point streak to five games (two goals, four helpers) with a second-period tally, but his was the last goal the Avalanche scored. The forward has a career-high 33 points (18 tallies, 15 assists) with 101 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 55 blocked shots through 69 outings this season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Back with big club

MacDonald was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday. MacDonald will be an option for Friday's game versus the Wild as the Avalanche may elect to rotate Cale Makar out of the lineup for rest.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Opens scoring on power play

Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Makar gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead just 2:01 into the contest. The 23-year-old had gone two games without a point entering Thursday, a rare quiet stretch in a fantastic season. He's at 28 tallies, 86 points (34 on the power play), 240 shots on net, 95 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-48 rating in 77 appearances. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Makar is likely to be rested for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Wild, so fantasy managers will probably want to turn to other defensemen on the 15-game slate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Point streak at seven games

Forsberg notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Forsberg extended his point streak to seven games (four goals, seven assists) when he set up Ryan Johansen in the second period. The 27-year-old Forsberg continues to enjoy the most productive year of his career. He's up to 83 points, 222 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-11 rating in 68 outings. He trails Matt Duchene by two points for the team lead with one game to go, though the linemates have often factored in on a lot of the same plays.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Another two points in loss

Gaudreau scored his 40th goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. Gaudreau opened the scoring in the second period with his 40th goal of the season. He'd add an assist, his 75th, on Elias Lindholm's tally in the third. The 28-year-old forward has points in seven straight games with 14 (six goals and eight assists) over that span. Gaudreau is now tied with Jonathan Huberdeau for second in total points with 115, trailing only Connor McDavid.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Can't hang on Thursday

Petersen allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Petersen's first appearance in over two weeks was nearly a success, but he let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period. He then gave up a second goal to Brock Boeser with 30 seconds left in overtime to take the loss. Petersen ends the regular season at 20-14-2 with a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Jonathan Quick played well to close out the year and will likely be the Kings' primary netminder heading into their first-round series against the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Up from AHL Colorado

Annunen was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday. Annunen's presence on the active roster suggests Darcy Kuemper will remain in Colorado for rest while the Avalanche visit the Wild on Friday. The 22-year-old Annunen has allowed seven goals on 51 shots across two NHL appearances this season, though he'll likely back up Pavel Francouz in the regular-season finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Contributes assist Thursday

Kupari provided an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kupari snapped his five-game point drought with a helper on a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Kupari ends his rookie season with 13 points, 51 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-5 rating through 57 contests. He was mainly limited to bottom-six usage, but the 20th overall pick from 2018 could grow into a larger role in 2022-23. It's unclear how much of a role he'll play in the Kings' first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Sharks' Alex Chmelevski: Helpers in back-to-back games

Chmelevski notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Chmelevski set up Noah Gregor's first of two goals in the contest. This was Chmelevski's second assist in as many games and his fifth in the last nine. The 22-year-old is making a positive impression late in the season, one that could help him earn a roster spot in 2022-23. He's at eight assists, 31 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Nets goal in shootout loss

O'Connor scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. O'Connor gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the first period with his first point in the last five games. The 25-year-old has emerged as a regular in the Avalanche's bottom six with eight goals, 24 points, 126 shots on net, 99 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 80 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Lends assist in shootout loss

Helm picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Helm ended a five-game point drought with the helper on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. In his first season with the Avalanche, Helm has 15 points, 91 shots on net, 114 hits and 14 PIM through 67 contests. He'll likely continue in a fourth-line role heading into the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Canucks' Alex Chiasson: Tallies equalizer Thursday

Chiasson scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Chiasson tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at 14:31 of the third period. This was his first point in four games since he returned from an illness. The 31-year-old winger struggled for much of the season before moving into a top-six role in April. He's at 13 tallies, 22 points, 92 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-4 rating through 66 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Sets up game-tying goal

Hughes notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Hughes has points in seven of the last eight games, racking up three goals and 11 assists in that span. He set up Alex Chiasson for the game-tying goal in Thursday's comeback win. Hughes continues to impress with 67 points, 147 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 75 outings this season. He'll have a chance to reach the 60-assist mark in Friday's season finale versus the Oilers.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Gets goal No. 25

Johansen scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Johansen tallied in the second period to get the Predators within a goal for the second time in the contest. His 25 goals are the third-highest total he's scored in a single season. The 29-year-old center is up to 62 points -- two off his career high -- with 116 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-1 rating through 78 outings. He's surged to the finish with eight goals and five helpers through 14 games in April.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Canucks' Spencer Martin: Collects comeback win

Martin stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Martin gave up a pair of goals late in the second period, but the Canucks bounced back for the win in overtime. The 26-year-old is now 3-0-2 with nine goals allowed in his five appearances this season. The strong play he's provided in a small sample earned him a two-year contract extension which presumably puts him in line to be backup to Thatcher Demko next season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two assists in shootout win

Granlund put up a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Granlund set up Matt Duchene in the first period and added a secondary helper on Mattias Ekholm's equalizer in the third. It's been a playmaking week for Granlund, who has eight helpers in his last three contests. He's up to 63 points, 115 shots on net, 91 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 79 outings this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Duchene: Tickles twine in win

Duchene scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Duchene's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, five helpers) after his first-period tally Thursday. The 31-year-old leads the Predators with 43 goals, and he's added 42 assists, 225 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 29 power-play points through 77 outings.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy