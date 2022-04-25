ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

OCSO Investigating 60-Year-Old Woman's Death

By Hunter McKee
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afONB_0fJ4fpWU00

People in a Newalla neighborhood are in shock, as a woman is found dead.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says she was discovered Sunday and now they're looking for the suspect.

"She was my friend, and she was just a good person," said Linsie Wilkerson, a neighbor. "My daughter loved her, she wanted to go down there all the time."

Linsie Wilkerson has lived near the victim for the last five years and said she was always loving.

"When I first moved in, she came up to the fence and she's a very sweet lady," said Wilkerson. "We rode horses together; she had a great aptitude for horses and taking care of her animals and we really bonded on that."

Oklahoma County deputies have not identified the victim yet but say they're investigating this as a homicide.

When Wilkerson got home Sunday, she noticed several deputies along her street and that's when her husband broke the news.

"I couldn't believe it, I mean she doesn't have enemies," Wilkerson said.

Investigators told News 9 that they have cleared a former person of interest. So far, it's unclear how the victim died.

News 9 spoke to other neighbors who said they didn't hear anything out of the ordinary. Wilkerson said this loss is going to be tough for the community.

"Very kind, compassionate person," Wilkerson said. "Always there when you needed her, she was a huge help, and she'll be sorely missed."

Investigators hope to have more information on this case later this week.

If you have any other information, you're asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ocso#News 9
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy