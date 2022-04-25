ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Survivors of sexual abuse host fundraiser walk

By Shamir Owens
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyCc4_0fJ4fQeR00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — April is national sexual assault awareness month and today at the Capitol dozens of families gathered for the first annual “42 Minutes for 42 Million” fundraiser walk.

Many dressed in blue and teal, which are colors that represent sexual assault and child abuse survivors.

Participants walked for exactly 42 minutes around the state Capitol to pay tribute to the 42 million survivors of child sex abuse in America.

Event organizer, Giselle Smit, said child sex abuse happens far too often.

“It’s unfortunately very prevalent everywhere and we’ve seen it. I have lots of friends lots of family members that have been affected and we’re out here just being a voice for anyone that we can,” Smit said.

Those who participated, walked around the state capitol to show their support for child abuse survivors, including those who are too afraid to speak up, those who’ve spoken up but weren’t believed and those who are too young to advocate for themselves.

“We know some families that it affected and we wanted to support them and the awareness effort. Not enough is said about the cause. Silence is pretty common with sexual abuse and it’s time to make it part of the conversation,” the Bauders family said.

Some who walked today were actually survivors themselves like Smit. She said child predators may be closer than you think.

“We wanna let em know that they’re in every town and in every community and how to look out for those and how to keep our kids safe,” Smit said.

Sexual violence experts say every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and every 9 minutes that victim is a child. Event organizers said awareness is a step towards prevention.

“I just wanted to be a part of a change and part of that is taking action so this is our first year doing this and we’re hoping to grow each year and spread more awareness,” event organizer, Nikki Devries said.

Raising awareness wasn’t the only goal for the walk. Organizers said they also wanted survivors to know they are not alone.

“It’s important to have people who are there, who understand and who can walk alongside,” event organizer, Jessica Eberly said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

MSP: Student takes own life at Aspen Ridge School

WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police has responded to an isolated incident at Aspen Ridge School on Tuesday where a student took their own life on campus. This information is being reported because the incident happened in a public place. WJMN saw a police presence arrive outside of Aspen Ridge just after 1:30 […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Crime victims rally at Capitol, call for added support

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today, dozens of survivors stood tall in front of the state capitol. Some were victims of sexual assault, others of gun violence — like Aswad Thomas. He’s fighting for more resources and trauma support. “We know that in our communities there are not a lot of places to go for mental health services, […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Child Abuse#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

CMU calls racial discrimination allegation ‘unfounded’

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — The president of Central Michigan University says racial discrimination allegations are “unfounded” as the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights begins to investigate the university for cutting its men’s track and field program. The allegations stem from a racial...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WLNS

Prisoners' rights group advocates to end solitary confinement

Prisoners' rights group advocates to end solitary confinement. Prisoners’ rights group advocates to end solitary …. Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young: Deputy …. CMU president says cutting track had nothing to do …. CMU President Davies discusses allegation of racial …. What’s Trending on the Web. Special meeting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bond hearing for juvenile held in slaying of Wisconsin girl

A suspect detained in the slaying of a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl was expected in court Wednesday afternoon for a bond hearing. The juvenile was to appeared in adult court in Chippewa County, but prosecutors have not yet filed a criminal complaint in the case, according to the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm has classified the death of Illiana “Lily” Peters as a homicide and said she knew her attacker. Her body was found Monday morning near a walking trail in the city. She disappeared Sunday after leaving an aunt's house located blocks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

Geyer's Garden: Working in the mud

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young: Deputy …. CMU president says cutting track had nothing to do …. CMU President Davies discusses allegation of racial …. Biden asks for $33 billion more in funding for Ukraine …. Dozens gather at Capitol for Crime Victims’ Right …. When Should We See...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

Special meeting on officer-involved shooting

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young: Deputy …. CMU president says cutting track had nothing to do …. CMU President Davies discusses allegation of racial …. Biden asks for $33 billion more in funding for Ukraine …. Dozens gather at Capitol for Crime Victims’ Right …. When Should We See...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy