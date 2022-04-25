8 rescued after boat capsizes near Hobie Beach

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they rescued a woman by helicopter after she was stuck in the vast marshland of a Florida state park. Various agencies were deployed to the 11,000-acre Estero Bay Preserve State Park on the Gulf Coast south of Fort Myers. The Iona McGregor...
ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire trapped a mother and her child on a third-floor balcony in Orlando, and now the mother is thanking the deputy who saved them. Footage showed the burning building with a mother calling for help as Orange County deputies tried to help on Saturday, April 23.
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were back out on U.S. 1 in South Miami-Dade to once again tackle a grass fire that led to the temporary closure of the highway. Machinery was going in and out of a brush area just south of Florida City, Wednesday. 7Skyforce captured a...
A man managed to capture an incredible video of a panther crossing a river. Facebook user Steven Crawford filmed the panther cruising across the river and wrote, “Florida Panther swimming across the peace river today, what a beautiful and rare sight! I love going up river and seeing the untouched parts of Florida but I never expected to see this.”
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Pembroke Pines police responded to a home Friday morning after grenades were found in the garage, authorities said. “Pretty scary. I’m wondering what’s going on with grenades in the house,” Richard Spaleny, a resident in the neighborhood told WPBF's ABC affiliate WPLG.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were killed early Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Brevard County when a pickup truck was rear-ended at high speed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 33-year-old Vero Beach man driving southbound above the posted speed limit failed to slow down and...
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville father was shot and killed on Saturday morning, according to his loved ones. Family members shared photos of the 39-year-old father named Johnathan Franklin with First Coast News. He was killed during a shooting after leaving a nightclub located on Phillips Highway, his family said.
