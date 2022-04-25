Valorant's next agent controls nightmare ink, shadow monsters

What is it? The Stanley Parable rebuilt in the Unity Engine, but with much more of itself. I've never given much thought to the "skip dialogue" button in a videogame, but after playing The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe I can't stop thinking about it. The button (it's a physical button in the game world, so you have to be standing in a specific place to use it) is just one of several new features you can take for a spin in the "expanded reimagining" of 2013's The Stanley Parable. Once again, stepping into Stanley's shoes turns the act of playing a game into a hilarious, surprising, and at times deeply thoughtful examination of games and game development, players and player choice, and yes, even the consequences of pushing a button.

