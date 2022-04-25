ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valorant's next agent controls nightmare ink, shadow monsters

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riot's hero shooter Valorant is gearing up to begin Episode 4 Act 3 in the next week or so. At the same time, a new agent will be joining the Valorant roster. Her name is Fade, she's from Turkey, and she fights with shadow powers. Fade's abilities involve manipulating a goopy,...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Star Wars: The Old Republic finally lets you change your weapon's appearance

Dressing up my myriad alts is undoubtedly one of the main appeals of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Sure, I love the drama-rich class stories and, while Legacy of the Sith was a dud, there have been some great expansions, but I'm not sure I would have stuck around for a decade if it wasn't for my obsession with Star Wars fashion. I'm pretty happy with the latest update, then, because it finally gives me complete control over my characters' swag.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Giorgio Moroder
Person
Flight
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3 is out now

I hope you wrapped up your last battle pass, because a new season of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific starts today. Season 3, Classified Arms, is lighter on content at launch than past seasons, but players have something bigger to look forward to come May—Operation Monarch, a limited-time event pitting Godzilla and King Kong against each other on the beaches of Caldera. That should be interesting.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Riot#Prowler
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2 needs to pull its story out of the past

Overwatch 2 is here! Sort of! The beta for the game's multiplayer portion dropped this week, letting folks try out the dramatic changes Blizzard has made to the competitive side of the hero shootin' sequel. But despite a 5v5 format change, a controversial new scoreboard and dramatic hero reworks, Overwatch...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Maxis performed an exorcism on The Sims 4's cursed main menu

Among the many unearned stereotypes about millennials, the one unanimous truth is that we are horrified by unexpected phone calls. And getting repeated unexpected calls? Well I may just choose to chuck my phone out a window. Maxis has harnessed that primal fear and brought it to life in the guise of The Sims 4's notorious "Ring Ring Girl", now an official Sim you can download from the gallery and harbinger of a main menu game update.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2 has a new way to judge other players, and I'm nervous

For as much flak as Battlefield 2042 caught last year for launching without a traditional scoreboard, this has been business as usual for the last six years of Overwatch. The Overwatch score screen lets you see your own performance stats, such as your kill and death counts, but obfuscates the stats of your teammates and enemies. Well, obfuscate no more: Overwatch 2's new PvP beta has a real, honest-to-god scoreboard, and it's putting me on edge.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Valorant
PC Gamer

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe review

What is it? The Stanley Parable rebuilt in the Unity Engine, but with much more of itself. I've never given much thought to the "skip dialogue" button in a videogame, but after playing The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe I can't stop thinking about it. The button (it's a physical button in the game world, so you have to be standing in a specific place to use it) is just one of several new features you can take for a spin in the "expanded reimagining" of 2013's The Stanley Parable. Once again, stepping into Stanley's shoes turns the act of playing a game into a hilarious, surprising, and at times deeply thoughtful examination of games and game development, players and player choice, and yes, even the consequences of pushing a button.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2's new game plus mode is here to shake up the horde

Dying Light 2's eagerly awaited new game plus mode is now live, as part of the chunky 1.3.0 update. The mode means that, after finishing the game once, it can be played again with modified parameters. Developer Techland says the new systems include "new enemy behaviors, more difficult encounters, new...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Yes, you can absolutely game on an ergonomic keyboard

The world of gaming keyboards is a funny old business. In the last few years, we’ve seen everything from analogue switches to low profile ones, to ones with OLED displays and a shedload more. So, essentially it’s become a case of anything goes. In the past, I’ve recommended...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find map fragments in Elden Ring

The Lands Between is huge, but you can make navigating a little easier by collecting Elden Ring map fragments. These collectables are often found next to pillars and collecting them reveals a section of the map so you can plan where you want to venture next. You can even see these pillars on the map before you've unlocked the fragment, providing you've uncovered enough of the foggy blankness in a region by exploring.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Sifu lets you be the student or the master with new difficulty options

Sifu, the tough-as-nails martial arts brawler, is introducing difficulty options in a free update arriving next week. The May 3 update will split the game into three difficulties: student, disciple and master. Developer Sloclap hasn't revealed where the original difficulty falls on that scale just yet, saying in a tweet reply that there will be "more info on that very soon." The update will also add an advanced training mode, outfit selection and free costume to go with it.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Final Fantasy 14 producer asks players to stop saying "Nice job!" to opponents and then setting off fireworks on their bodies

Final Fantasy 14's new 5v5 PvP mode, Crystalline Conflict, has apparently led to such an uptick in bad manners among the players that the game's producer, Naoki Yoshida, directly addressed players in a news post regarding their behavior. "We are receiving an unprecedented number of reports concerning uncooperative/lethargic or taunting...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Magic: the Gathering's roaring '20s set has me trying new things for once

Magic: the Gathering has always been about wizards who cross the multiverse, though they usually seemed to end up on standard medieval fantasy worlds. That's changed recently, and I don't just mean with crossovers like the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 set, or limited-edition Street Fighter and Fortnite cards. Earlier this year, Magic went cyberpunk in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion, and its brand new set explores a Prohibition-era urban fantasy setting.
HOBBIES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy