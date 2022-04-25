ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional Coachella Festival parking Sunday night at Indio Fairgrounds

By Laurilie Jackson
The Indio Police Department is asked commuters to park at the Indio County Fairgrounds Sunday night and shuttle to the festival.

Parking at the music festival was limited. They suggested coming down either Highway 111 or Requa and turning onto Arabia Street into the fairgrounds parking lot.

There were signs and directions on where to park. Shuttles were to take concert-goers to the festival and back. They were also asking commuters to be patient as traffic was expected to be heavy with some delays.

KESQ News Channel 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
KESQ News Channel 3

