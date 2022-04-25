ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

In-Motion Therapy Opens New Location

By Natalie Noury
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — In Motion Therapy is a physical therapy center, that has been around for about 15 years, and they are opening the doors of a new location. Maintaining the brand and quality of their one on one services...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?

Originally published on April 19 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it’s more known to make an appearance in the late summer. Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year? Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it’s these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery’s front window Tuesday afternoon. “They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Holiday confirms a water contamination problem in Hibbing

Drivers who fueled up at the Holiday gas station in Hibbing off of Highway 169 have been sounding off about problems with their vehicles. Holiday confirmed that there was a problem with water contamination in an underground fuel storage tank following a recent fuel delivery. When WDIO stopped by on...
HIBBING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Duluth, MN
B105

Person Busted Stealing From New Downtown Duluth Restaurant

This is the opposite of Minnesota nice: the owner of a new restaurant in downtown Duluth is calling out someone they say stole from the establishment. There has been a lot happening in downtown Duluth lately. On Monday (April 25th), a brand new business held a big grand opening. The spot is called In Cahoots and it is a boutique flea market with a handful of local businesses all under one roof.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Therapy#Rice Lake
FOX 21 Online

The Garden Wedding and Event Center Celebrates Grand Opening

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, a new era is beginning at The Garden Wedding and Event Center with its official grand opening. The space, which was previously known as Grandma’s Sports Garden Bar and Grill, has been open for about six months now. But Wednesday’s ribbon cutting gave the community a chance to see the renovations and learn more about the new venue, which can hold weddings, business meetings, banquets, fundraisers and more.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Bus Bike Walk Month Underway in Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn. – Earth Day was the start of the annual Bus Bike Walk Month in the Twin Ports. For over a decade Zeitgeist and their partners have been hosting a number of activities focused on these three modes of transportation. “We’re able to offer a whole bunch of...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
FOX 21 Online

First Collaborative Student Job Fair Held in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown high school students got their chance to search for summer work Thursday in the hallways of their school. More than two dozen businesses and organizations took part in the Collaborative Student Job Fair, sharing information on how students can get summer work or jobs that are part-time through the school year.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cause for Paws Exhibit at Tweed Museum of Art

DULUTH, Minn. – Cause for Paws, an art exhibition put on by senior design students is now on display at the Tweed Museum of Art. The exhibit is the final project for a group of seven students in the design program at UMD. The event is set up to raise money for the non-profit Animal Allies. Half of the display is artwork done by animals in the care of Animal Allies and half by students.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Host CEHSP Research and Scholarship Showcase

DULUTH, Minn. – From studying how a child might gaze at a humanoid robots to measuring a person’s enjoyment of their first romantic kiss, several dozen UMD students got their chance to showcase their research projects Thursday. The second annual College of Education and Human Service Professions’ Research...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Second Harvest Receives $20,000 Donation from Miller Hill Subaru

DULUTH, Minn. – Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank will be able to provide around 60-thousand meals thanks to a donation from Miller Hill Subaru. The dealership picked them as the latest local recipient of their annual “Share the Love” campaign. When a person purchases or leases a vehicle through them, the dealership will donate $250 to one of five charities that the buyer selects. Four of them are national; Make a Wish, ASPCA, National Parks Foundation, and Meals on Wheels, while each dealership selects a local organization.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy