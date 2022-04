The Toronto Raptors and Goran Dragic split very quickly after the veteran guard was acquired in a trade for Kyle Lowry. It was a partnership that was never going to work. Ever since Dragic’s comments about having “higher ambitions” than playing with Toronto, he and the Raptors have not gotten along. He showed up to a Raptors game against the Miami Heat in Miami while he was away from the team. Toronto got rid of him at the trade deadline and found his way to the Brooklyn Nets.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO