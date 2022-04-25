ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Photographer helps Bryan County families re-capture memories lost in tornado

WSAV-TV
 4 days ago

WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
WJBF

11-year-old dies in 4th fatal Florence County shooting this weekend

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released. Two people are detained in connection with the […]
13WMAZ

'It all started to go downhill': Warner Robins teen recalls Saturday night bowling alley shootout

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins sophomore recalls the aftermath of Saturday night's shootout in the parking lot of a bowling alley. According to the Gold Cup Bowling Center's owner, about 180 people were inside when the shootout took place, but no one was injured. Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said no shots were fired inside the building. It happened outside on the right side of the alley.
WRDW-TV

Aquinas coach, wife injured in crash that also left 1 dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update on the deadly crash Saturday night at Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Street. We’re told Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard, his wife and their son were all injured in the 9:11 p.m. crash. James and his wife are in...
WSAV-TV

British man visiting family shot dead in Savannah Sunday morning

A shooting death over the weekend in Savannah is making headlines, across the pond. British man visiting family shot dead in Savannah …. Jewish Educational Alliance COO discusses Yom HaShoah …. Runaway bull halts traffic near Beaufort Academy. WSAV Coastal Sunrise reacts to Tropicana cereal. Savannah to observe Holocaust Remembrance...
WSAV News 3

Bridge jumping is dangerous, illegal Chatham County Police warns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You may have heard the question growing up: “If everyone else jumped off a bridge, would you jump, too?” Well, that’s what the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public this week. The department shared a photo of two young people preparing to jump into the Wilmington River off […]

