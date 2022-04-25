Photographer helps Bryan County families re-capture memories lost in tornado

Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are warning families to stay away from a pond after an officer spotted a large alligator. The Montezuma Police Department posted on Facebook officers were dispatched to the Washington Street area near Cole Pond in reference to an alligator. Montezuma is in Macon County.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
A bear is spotted in Downtown Asheville. A man is wanted after he shot his girlfriend in the head, according to Spartanburg County deputies. A playground is named after a 12-year-old who was killed in 2018.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 11-year-old died Sunday in a shooting, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Sunday morning on Glendale School Road in the Scranton area, deputies said. The 11-year-old died of a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released. Two people are detained in connection with the […]
BURTON, S.C. — A female is dead and a male is critically injured following a crash Monday morning in Beaufort County. According to the Burton Fire District, Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash on Trask Parkway between the Laurel Bay and Shanklin Road intersections. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins sophomore recalls the aftermath of Saturday night's shootout in the parking lot of a bowling alley. According to the Gold Cup Bowling Center's owner, about 180 people were inside when the shootout took place, but no one was injured. Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said no shots were fired inside the building. It happened outside on the right side of the alley.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update on the deadly crash Saturday night at Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Street. We’re told Aquinas High School Head Football Coach James Leonard, his wife and their son were all injured in the 9:11 p.m. crash. James and his wife are in...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More information about that deadly crash at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Streets over the weekend. Raymond Allen was killed when he ran a red light and hit a Toyota 4 runner causing the 4runner to flip over.Allen’s vehicle then caught fire. Two men passing by jumped in to […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Chatham County are issuing a warning after several people have been spotted jumping off a local bridge. According to Chatham County Police, a concerned citizen snapped a photo showing two "young people" jumping off the Causton Bluff Bridge.
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The Pooler Fire Department says a person had to be flown to the burn center after suffering an injury while working near power lines. According to Pooler Fire, units responded to Garden City Monday to assist after two workers who...
A shooting death over the weekend in Savannah is making headlines, across the pond. British man visiting family shot dead in Savannah …. Jewish Educational Alliance COO discusses Yom HaShoah …. Runaway bull halts traffic near Beaufort Academy. WSAV Coastal Sunrise reacts to Tropicana cereal. Savannah to observe Holocaust Remembrance...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You may have heard the question growing up: “If everyone else jumped off a bridge, would you jump, too?” Well, that’s what the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking the public this week. The department shared a photo of two young people preparing to jump into the Wilmington River off […]
