Dangerous flooding spreading from Texas to Indiana

Despite providing drought relief for parts of Texas, flooding concerns are still quite high over parts of the south-central United States with downpours to continue to target some rain-weary areas as well into Tuesday.

After heavy storms first arrived in places like Abilene, Texas, Oklahoma City, and St. Louis late on Sunday, they slowly shifted through Little Rock, Arkansas, Paducah, Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday night.

As storms moved through North Texas on Sunday, DFW Airport had multiple ground stops. More than 100 flights have been canceled from the airport today.

"Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to develop along a cold front int Monday night as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico meets up with the cooler, drier air to the north," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.

The front is forecast to move very slowly, which will allow areas to be hit with repeated rounds of rain.

"While the development of these storms alone would be enough to cause local flash flooding, a weak area of low pressure will develop along the front and hold it in place, allowing for a training effect of thunderstorms," explained Rinde.

When thunderstorms "train," this means storms form over and over again in a given location, raising the risk of flooding for that location.

Flooding downpours are expected to stretch from Texas Ohio on Monday.

AccuWeather meteorologists are reminding motorists to never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Flash flooding at night is particularly dangerous and even more difficult to spot while in a vehicle.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has also issued flood watches for areas from northeastern Texas to southern Missouri, including Wichita Falls, Texas, Springdale, Arkansas, and Springfield, Missouri, warning the public to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

"Some amounts will surpass 2 inches and the heaviest of this, from eastern Oklahoma to southern Missouri, will have already had some heavier rain events through the month," said Rinde.

So far in April, Little Rock and Paducah have had three days where over an inch of rainfall was reported in a 24-hour period, one as recent as last Wednesday for Little Rock. Memphis is already closing in on its average rainfall amount for the month of April, with nearly 5.50 inches of precipitation compared to the average of 5.87.

On top of the intense rainfall, severe weather nearly struck Oklahoma Saturday evening, as residents faced several close calls with potential tornadoes. Just east of Oklahoma City in the city of Harrah, Oklahoma, a funnel or possible tornado was seen on the ground at approximately 8:26 p.m. CDT. One local meteorologist in the Oklahoma City area stated that a "small" and "pencil-like" tornado was on the ground south of Oklahoma City in Norman, Oklahoma. In response, Oklahoma City sounded tornado sirens to residents Saturday evening, attempting to ensure the safety of the hub's more than 600,000 citizens.

Parts of central and southern Texas that are in need of rain due to moderate to exceptional drought conditions will get some moisture into Tuesday.

Over 15 percent of Texas is experiencing exceptional drought, with over half of the state in extreme drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Since early in July 2021, Abilene, Texas, has only received about 49% of its normal rainfall. From July 1 to April 24, rainfall averages 18.10 inches, but a rainfall total of only 8.90 inches has been recorded there. By comparison, Houston typically receives nearly 40 inches of rain for the same period and has had about 90% of average, or a little over 36 inches, since July 1. Since the beginning of the year, Dallas has only reported 56% of its average precipitation to date. Meanwhile, San Antonio, Texas, has only received 34% of its average since Jan. 1.

In Oklahoma City, rainfall so far this year stands at only 67% of normal, with 5.34 inches as of April 24. In the Panhandle, Guymon has only had 0.76 of an inch of rain, a staggering 25% of normal through late April.

Aside from the risk of flash flooding, there can also be locally severe thunderstorms from this storm.

Through Monday night, spotty severe weather is likely to shift into South Texas and push eastward over the Ohio Valley. Thunderstorms in this area could produce isolated hail and gusty winds. By Tuesday, these storms will have arrived in the Carolinas, with much of the South Central finally receiving a break from downpours as high pressure builds.

At the start of the weekend, severe weather erupted across the Plains.

On Friday evening, a severe thunderstorm brought baseball size hail to the southwest of Eva, Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. Baseball size hail was also reported in Leoti, Kansas, on Friday night. Heavy rain was also a problem, with nearly 4 inches of rain being reported near Maxwell, Iowa, on Friday afternoon.

On Friday night, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls said there was visual confirmation of a tornado located 5 miles northwest of Wolsey, South Dakota. Another tornado was reported near Winona, Kansas.

Severe thunderstorms on Saturday pushed eastward and extended along a 1,100-mile-long swath from eastern North Dakota and much of Minnesota, southward to much of Oklahoma and north-central Texas. Storms turned nasty, unleashing damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

On Saturday evening, ping pong-sized hail was reported near Crookston, Minnesota, as the storm came through the northwestern part of the state. In Iowa, thunderstorm wind gusts of 70 miles per hour were reported in multiple areas in the southwestern part of the state. By early Sunday morning, ping pong to golf ball-sized hail was also reported in Big Spring, Texas.

