ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Monument Health continues Donate Life Month tradition

By Christina Holiday
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. – In 2021, as many as 169 million people were registered as an organ donor. During this National Donate Life Month, the Rapid City community was out celebrating its critical importance. “There’s so many people that are waiting on an organ, that it’s so important....

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Longtime Odessans open Once Upon A Child children’s store

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Once Upon A Child in Odessa is officially open. The store gives people the option to buy and sell kids’ items like toys, clothing, and furniture. In a recent news release, the children’s clothing and accessories retail resale store has opened its Odessa location at  3141 E University Blvd. The store […]
ODESSA, TX
KEVN

First dispensary opens the doors on Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - April 30 will be a big day in Lead. That’s when From The Hills, a cannabis dispensary, opens its doors, making it the first medical marijuana business in the Northern Hills. They will have a limited CBD supply to start. Glimmers of white tile...
LEAD, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
The Cheyenne Post

Crow Creek Cleanup This Weekend

The annual Crow Creek clean-up is scheduled for 8:00am, Saturday, April 30th, 2022. Meeting location will be at 1st Street between Morrie Avenue and Russell Avenue. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear sturdy boots or shoes, waterproof waders or long pants, gloves, long sleeves, and other attire appropriate for cleaning in and around Crow Creek as well as for the day’s weather – as the spring weather in Cheyenne can be quite unpredictable.
CHEYENNE, WY
KELOLAND TV

Medical marijuana card event draws hundreds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — MyMarijuanaCards.com is holding a “Marijuana Spring Fling” event April 26, 27 and 28 in Sioux Falls, offering South Dakota’s first-ever mass patient screening event for medical cannabis. The event, taking place at the CNA building in downtown Sioux Falls, located at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Donna Rae (Janke) Coons, 65

Donna Rae (Janke) Coons, 65, of Rapid City, formerly of Lead, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Rapid City, after a short battle with cancer. Donna was born on July 3, 1956 in Grand Forks, N.D., to Arlys (Ness) and Alvin Janke. At only a few months old the family moved to Lead, where Donna, and her brothers and sisters, were raised and went to school. Donna had three children; Joe, Jake, and Larissa, and spent time between Idaho and South Dakota for many years. Eventually Donna made her way back to South Dakota to be with her kids and grandkids. No matter what town she lived in or which job she had, Donna brought laughter and good times to everyone she knew. Donna was a friend to everyone and a mother or auntie to many. She connected with people through stories and snacks and always had plenty of both to share! Donna had a heart of gold and loved being with her family and friends living life in a positive, loving way. Donna’s kids, seven grandkids, and three great-grandkids were her whole world and her legacy will live on through them.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Organ Transplant#Organ Donors#Transplants#Cystic Fibrosis#Charity#Monument Health
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter transitioning leadership

Antje “AJ” Evans will fill the role of director of the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter upon the departure of the current director, Jill Moriarty. Born in Germany, Evans came to the US as an accountant. Although Evans still enjoys working with numbers, she decided to leave the accounting trade behind and find a job working with animals. Evans turned in her resume with aspirations to work in the back, caring for the dogs and cats. Once Moriarty reviewed the resume, she approached Evans with another idea, to take the reins of the shelter operations as Moriarty’s eventual replacement.
SHERIDAN, WY
KELOLAND TV

SD Pork organization concerned about new petition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Glenn Muller wonders what Sioux Falls would like without industry. The Executive Director of the South Dakota Pork Producers Council has concerns about a new petition circulating that would ban any animal processing plants from being built inside Sioux Falls city limits. Muller, who represents the interests for more than 900 hog producers in the state, said he hasn’t seen the petition himself but he worries about a grandfather clause it would create for existing production facilities like the Smithfield Foods processing plant.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy