Beyond Wrestling Inertia Results: Biff Busick Battles Dirty Dango, More

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyond Wrestling held its Inertia show on Sunday featuring a match between Biff Busick and Dirty Dango, plus more. You can see the full results from the show which aired on IWTV, below (per PW Ponderings):. * Channing Thomas def. Love Doug. * Waves and Curls def. Above The...

WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
WWE
Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
WWE
