UFC

411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC on ESPN+ 63 Review

By Robert Winfree
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Winfree reviews the week in combat sports including Jessica Andrade’s return to strawweight and Tyson Fury’s last(?) boxing match....

411mania.com

Winfree’s MLW Intimidation Games Review 4.28.22

Hello everyone, it’s time for a named event from the good people at MLW and tonight that means Intimidation Games. The main event is the big draw here, a triple threat match for the MLW World Heavyweight title when champion Alexander Hammerstone battles Mads Krugger and Jacob Fatu. Richard Holliday will be watching that main event closely as his issue with Hammerstone is far from over. Alright, let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Missed Shows Due To COVID-19 Recently

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there have been “at least a couple” WWE wrestlers who have missed shows recently due to testing positive for COVID-19. The company has not made any COVID-related announcements and the report did not name any specific wrestlers. Several wrestlers outside of...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Held ‘Fashion Meetings’ For Female Talent in NXT

Ember Moon spoke in an interview released today about having to attend meetings about having to “dress sexy” in NXT, and a new report has details on the meetings. As noted earlier, Moon said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that “We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy. I remember looking at someone else (and laughing).”
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on Roku, NJPW on AXS

NJPW airs its weekly programming on Roku and AXS TV tonight, and the lineup for both is available. Tonight’s NJPW stream on Roku will feature the following matches from 2021 Wrestle Grand Slam, as noted in the below video:. * I Quit Match: Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens. *...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

New TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW TNT Champion following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to recapture the championship in the main event of tonight’s show. You can see some clips from the match below. The win marks Sky’s second run with the title, ending...
WWE
411mania.com

Bayley, Chelsea Green and Others Comment On The IInspiration Taking Hiatus From Wrestling

It was reported yesterday that the IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced they would be stepping away from in-ring action. It’s unknown if that will be a permanent decision, but it seems that they are done for now. Several people from the wrestling world reacted to the news on Twitter, including Bayley, Chelsea Green and more.
WWE
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Hoping AEW: Fight Forever Releases This Year

In an interview with Put Your Quarters on the Glass (via Wrestling Inc), Kenny Omega spoke about the status of the AEW console game Fight Forever, which he said he hopes will be released this year. The latest rumor is that it will arrive at the end of September. AEW is promising a sneak peek of it next week.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Mercedes Martinez on AEW Unrestricted, Dark Tapings This Weekend

Mercedes Martinez is the guest on this week’s episode of AEW Unrestricted. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:. “Mercedez Martinez is the interim Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, and explains what the honor means to her, why it’s so significant for the ROH women’s division, and how it was working with Willow. Mercedes talks about her first opportunity at AEW at 2019’s All Out, why she believes that she was always meant to be at AEW, and the conversations she had with Tony Khan to make it happen. Mercedes discusses her AEW DYNAMITE debut against Thunder Rosa, how she hopes to use her veteran status to level up the women’s division, and why she feels it’s important for her to share her experience and expertise with both the AEW and ROH locker rooms. Plus, Mercedes reveals her childhood dream of being law enforcement, her desire to have a 60-minute match with Serena Deeb, her admiration for FTR, the first time she ever met Kenny Omega, and the importance of being authentic to yourself.”
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches following Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:. * Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland. * Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Red Velvet defeated...
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic

Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.
CRESTON, OH
411mania.com

Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.28.22

We are fresh off Impact’s Rebellion PPV and Josh Alexander has finally overcome the constant headache that is Moose to capture the Impact World Championship. Of course that means it’s time for a REMATCH, if you missed Josh vs. Moose at Rebellion then no fear because tonight you’ll get the match yet again as Moose looks to recapture the championship that means so much to him. We’ll also see the return of the Briscoes, Honor No More take on the MCMG and Mike Bailey, we’ll see Decay take on the team of Tasha Steelz and Savanah Evans and we’ll also see VSK take on the rising Bhupinder Gujar. Quite the card on tap for Impact tonight so let’s jump into the action.
WWE

