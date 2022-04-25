ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Search for missing kids in MS River picks back up Monday morning

By Jordan Lippincott
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The three New Orleans children who disappeared in the Mississippi River Saturday evening remain missing.

The Coast Guard suspended their search around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

The three kids who went missing in the water near the Crescent City Connection Bridge, 15-year-old Kevin Poole and sisters 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and eight-year-old Allie Berry-Wilson, entered the water just before sunset on Saturday.

The following day, the family of the missing girls clung onto items recovered at the scene, Kevin’s socks and Allie’s shoe.

“My 14-year-old went under first, and then her friend tried to save her,” explained Octavia Wilson, the mother of the missing girls, through tears. “My 8-year-old tried to help her sister and went under. I need them. I need them.”

Family members say the girls and friend were supposed to be at nearby McDonough Park, which is close to where the girls live, but they went to the river without permission.

“I need my children,” pleaded Wilson. “I don’t know how going to the park ends up in the river,” said Shwron Johnson, an aunt. “That’s just something we will never understand.”

The girls’ aunt says they have doting parents and that this was a freak accident.

“They’re not bad parents,” said Nedra Berry, the girls’ aunt. “This is the very first time they’ve ever let their kids out of their sight because the kids are normally in front the door.”

The family is asking for support for everyone involved as the search continues.

“To hear a grown man cry out for his children is the hardest thing in the world, “ said Nedra. “To hear my brother cry out for his daughters and try to get his babies, and he can’t do nothing to get his babies.”

The search picks up Monday morning at 7 a.m. at Brooklyn Avenue and Socrates Street.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the search, including the New Orleans Police Department and divers with St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 7

Cheryl.Arbon
3d ago

At this point this can only end on a senseless tragedy. What were these kids thinking? But, then again, the vast majority of us when we were young and invincible did things that were silly and potentially life threatening,. My heat breaks for these three kids and their families.

Reply
3
WGNO

WGNO

