Booker closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over the Pelicans. It certainly wasn't the kind of performance fans have come to expect from Booker, but he made a contribution after missing the prior three games with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old will now be able to heal up further over the weekend before the Suns host the Mavericks on Monday to begin their second-round series.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO