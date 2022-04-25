Missing child drowns in pool in Todd County, Ky.

A child who had been reported as missing in Todd County, Ky. was found dead in a backyard swimming pool Sunday night.

According to Todd County Emergency Management, county dispatch was notified of the missing child in the Clifty area.

When sheriff's office and emergency management personnel arrived, they found the child, who had drowned, in the pool.

Responders tried to resuscitate the child until EMS made it to the scene, to no avail. The child was declared dead by the coroner's office.

Todd County Emergency Management said further details will be released when they are available.