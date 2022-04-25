ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd County, KY

Missing child drowns in pool in Todd County, Ky.

By Micah Kennedy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0fJ4QiYA00

A child who had been reported as missing in Todd County, Ky. was found dead in a backyard swimming pool Sunday night.

According to Todd County Emergency Management, county dispatch was notified of the missing child in the Clifty area.

When sheriff's office and emergency management personnel arrived, they found the child, who had drowned, in the pool.

Responders tried to resuscitate the child until EMS made it to the scene, to no avail. The child was declared dead by the coroner's office.

Todd County Emergency Management said further details will be released when they are available.

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy Collision in Hart County

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Hardyville, Ky. – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51 pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
KRMG

Missing wolf hybrids prompt warning from police in Kentucky

MORGANFIELD, Ky. — Police and animal control officers in Morganfield, Kentucky, are warning people about three wolf hybrids that are on the loose. The Morganfield Police Department shared photos of the animals Wednesday, saying that the wolf hybrids are privately owned and escaped from their shelter and fencing. The...
MORGANFIELD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Todd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Todd County, KY
Accidents
Todd County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Pool#Accident#Ems
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WBIR

KPD: Police investigating after body found in Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police say a body has been recovered from the Tennessee River Sunday morning. KPD said they responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. of a woman floating unresponsive near the Henley Street Bridge. Kayakers had spotted the body while out on the Tennessee River. The body was recovered by Knoxville Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Update on shooting in Butler County

Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. Murray State hosts ribbon cutting for United Systems and Software Project Suite. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. There is a new...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Wave 3

Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events. People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the weather and events scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville. Following a three year hiatus due to COVID, authorities anticipated the crowd to be nearly record breaking, increasing the need for a public safety plan.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSMV

Family searches for answers following inmate van crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family continues to search for answers Friday following an intense inmate van crash on Wednesday. Highway Patrol officials said eight people, including six inmates, were in a van heading west on I-40 when a tire blew out, and the van tumbled down a hill. Amanda...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy