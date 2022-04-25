ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild's Nick Bjugstad: Opens scoring Sunday

Bjugstad scored a power-play goal and added eight hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the...

CBS Sports

Rangers' Corey Seager: Homers, scores twice

Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Houston. Seager made it a one-run ballgame with his one-out solo homer to straightaway center field in the ninth off Rafael Montero. It was his second homer of the season and first since April 14. Coming into Thursday's game, the shortstop was 4-for-28 with no extra-base hits in his previous seven games. Despite that slump, he still has a respectable .257 batting average and, with a .499 SLG in his career, his power should show up at some point.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Sets new career high in points

Compher scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Compher was back in a third-line role with the return of Mikko Rantanen (illness). It didn't stop Compher from stretching his point streak to five games (two goals, four helpers) with a second-period tally, but his was the last goal the Avalanche scored. The forward has a career-high 33 points (18 tallies, 15 assists) with 101 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 55 blocked shots through 69 outings this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Adds assist in return

Kopitar logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kopitar rested Wednesday, sitting out a game versus the Kraken. He's gotten on the scoresheet in four straight contests with a goal and four helpers in that span. The 34-year-old center ends the regular season with 19 goals, 48 assists, 210 shots on net, 72 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 81 appearances. He'll continue to be a major part of the Kings' offense heading into a first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Justus Annunen: Up from AHL Colorado

Annunen was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday. Annunen's presence on the active roster suggests Darcy Kuemper will remain in Colorado for rest while the Avalanche visit the Wild on Friday. The 22-year-old Annunen has allowed seven goals on 51 shots across two NHL appearances this season, though he'll likely back up Pavel Francouz in the regular-season finale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Nets goal in shootout loss

O'Connor scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. O'Connor gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the first period with his first point in the last five games. The 25-year-old has emerged as a regular in the Avalanche's bottom six with eight goals, 24 points, 126 shots on net, 99 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-10 rating in 80 appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Registers helper

Aube-Kubel notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Aube-Kubel set up Logan O'Connor for the Avalanche's third goal of the game. The 25-year-old Aube-Kubel has earned four goals, three assists and 27 hits through 12 games in April. The physical forward is up to 23 points, 85 shots on net, 140 hits and a plus-11 rating in 73 contests between the Avalanche and the Flyers this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Lends assist in shootout loss

Helm picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Helm ended a five-game point drought with the helper on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. In his first season with the Avalanche, Helm has 15 points, 91 shots on net, 114 hits and 14 PIM through 67 contests. He'll likely continue in a fourth-line role heading into the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Back with big club

MacDonald was called up from AHL Colorado on Thursday. MacDonald will be an option for Friday's game versus the Wild as the Avalanche may elect to rotate Cale Makar out of the lineup for rest.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Kings' Olli Maatta: Chips in with assist

Maatta produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Maatta had the secondary helper on an Adrian Kempe goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Maatta didn't see much of a bounce-back on offense in 2021-22, logging just eight points in 66 outings. He's added 61 shots on net, 67 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating. The Finn could be an important part of the Kings' depth during the playoffs -- he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins, but he projects for third-pairing minutes this postseason.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 24 in series-clinching win

Brunson recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 win over the Jazz. Brunson tied with Luka Doncic for team-high scoring honors in the victory, and he ended up scoring at least 23 points in each of the six games during the series. The shooting guard came up big when Doncic sat out with an injury early in the series and continued to play well upon the star point guard's return. Brunson finished the first-round battle with per-game averages of 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Generates helper Thursday

Carrier logged an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Carrier's offense has gone quiet in April -- he has just three points in 14 contests this month. The 25-year-old's defensive skill and physicality have kept him in a top-four role despite the scoring slump. He's at 30 points, 95 shots on net, 93 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-26 rating through 76 contests in his first full NHL campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Duchene: Tickles twine in win

Duchene scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Duchene's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, five helpers) after his first-period tally Thursday. The 31-year-old leads the Predators with 43 goals, and he's added 42 assists, 225 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 29 power-play points through 77 outings.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Sharks' Thomas Bordeleau: Provides assist in overtime loss

Bordeleau notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Bordeleau set up the second of Noah Gregor's goals in the first period. The 20-year-old Bordeleau doesn't look out of place at the NHL level -- he has five helpers, 11 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in his first seven games. The forward will likely be on track for a middle-six role next season.
CBS Sports

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Gets goal No. 25

Johansen scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Johansen tallied in the second period to get the Predators within a goal for the second time in the contest. His 25 goals are the third-highest total he's scored in a single season. The 29-year-old center is up to 62 points -- two off his career high -- with 116 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-1 rating through 78 outings. He's surged to the finish with eight goals and five helpers through 14 games in April.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Produces assist Thursday

Barrie notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. This was Barrie's fourth assist in the last five games. The 30-year-old set up Derek Ryan for a third-period tally. Barrie is up to 40 points in 72 contests -- it's a scoring mark he's missed just twice in the last eight seasons. He's added 147 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.
CBS Sports

Sharks' Nick Bonino: Tallies in overtime loss

Bonino scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. Bonino put the Sharks ahead 4-3 in the third period, but the lead lasted only 1:05 before Philip Broberg tied the game again. With four goals in his last four outings, Bonino has been successful in a top-six role alongside Logan Couture. Bonino has 16 goals, 26 points, 137 shots on net, 101 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating in 79 appearances this season.
Canucks' Brock Boeser: Key in comeback win

Boeser scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Boeser got the Canucks on the board with a power-play tally at 6:52 of the third period. He then completed the comeback with 30 seconds left in overtime for his third multi-point effort in his last six games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 46 points (17 on the power play), 193 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 70 appearances this season.
CBS Sports

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Scores in regular-season finale

Kempe scored a goal on seven shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kempe led Kings forwards with 20:41 of ice time and his seven shots were also a team-high total. He closes a career year with 35 tallies, 54 points, 247 shots on net, 111 hits and a minus-2 rating through 78 contests. He'll be a solid mid-range goal-scoring option for fantasy managers in playoff pools.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Scores in victory

Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington. Nelson opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. It's been a career-best season for the 30-year-old despite a disappointing year for the Islanders. Nelson now has 37 goals and 22 assists in 71 games this season. He'll look to reach the 60-point mark in Friday's season finale against the Lighting.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Two assists in shootout win

Granlund put up a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. Granlund set up Matt Duchene in the first period and added a secondary helper on Mattias Ekholm's equalizer in the third. It's been a playmaking week for Granlund, who has eight helpers in his last three contests. He's up to 63 points, 115 shots on net, 91 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 79 outings this season.
NASHVILLE, TN

