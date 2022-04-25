Wild's Nick Bjugstad: Opens scoring Sunday

Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Houston. Seager made it a one-run ballgame with his one-out solo homer to straightaway center field in the ninth off Rafael Montero. It was his second homer of the season and first since April 14. Coming into Thursday's game, the shortstop was 4-for-28 with no extra-base hits in his previous seven games. Despite that slump, he still has a respectable .257 batting average and, with a .499 SLG in his career, his power should show up at some point.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO