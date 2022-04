Cole Strange has never tried to mold his game after someone else. He’s just wanted to play his way. And his way has some edge to it. “I have always wanted to play my own game and make it to where people are saying ‘I’d love to play like Cole Strange,” said the Patriots’ first round selection. “I have never really looked at anyone else and wanted to emulate what they were doing. I wanted to create my own way of playing which is aggressive and trying to play nasty, which is the way I think the game of football is supposed to be played.”

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO