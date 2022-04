SEBASTIAN, Fla. — One family in Sebastian is trying to pick up whatever they can after a fire engulfed their house in flames Wednesday afternoon. "I can’t… it was all gone. Everything is… is gone," Jason Allbaugh, who lives at the house with his fiance and five children, told WPBF 25 News. "The truck caught on fire and the wind blew it into the house. And within five minutes, the whole roof was engulfed in flames."

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO