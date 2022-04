This is an opinion column. I don’t know what he’s thinking. Or what he’s doing. I do know, though, that Colin Kaepernick wants to play in the National Football League. He’s been sidelined since 2016. Sidelined, yes, by league owners after taking a knee to make a stand against police brutality and social justice inequity. Now, at 34 years old, and after years of clandestine workouts and saying little publicly about his football hopes, the quarterback (who accepted a multi-million settlement from the league in 2019 after alleging collusion by the owners) wants back in the game.

