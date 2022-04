The Utah Jazz have made the playoffs the playoffs six seasons in a row. The team's core has been constructed of head coach Quin Snyder, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and smooth-shooting southpaw Joe Ingles for all six years, three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell for the last five, and the trio of reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, one-time All-Star Mike Conley and high-scoring forward Bojan Bogdanovic for the past three seasons.

NBA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO