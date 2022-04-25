ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Memorial erected to honor gun violence victims of last 5 years

By Sanika Bhargaw
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qTdH_0fJ4OVWf00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg group of faith organizations is trying to remember and honor the victims of gun violence.

As part of their efforts, a section of N Front Street in front of Beth El Temple is now lined with nearly 90 T-shirts. Each represents someone who died due to gun violence going back to 2017.

Harrisburg man reaching out to young people to help lower violent crime

“Precious lives are being lost,” Gerald Rhoades, vice-chair of Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence, said.

The memorial is a sobering reminder of rising gun violence in the Harrisburg area.

“We’ve had so many gun deaths already this year,” Rhoades said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Heeding God’s Call to End Gun Violence brings together various faith organizations to end violence. Rhoades said part of their work includes advocating for gun control legislation.

“We also work with youth, helping them learn better ways to handle conflict,” he said.

The group erected the memorial Sunday along Front Street, honoring gun violence victims of the last five years.

Deadly shootings in York spark call for new approach

“I can look at the names and remember meeting their relatives,” Ann Van Dyke, who painted the shirts, said.

Van Dyke keeps track of local gun violence victims and paints shirts for the memorial, recording the names, ages and death dates of each victim. The victims are often young people, including a child just seven years old.

American gun manufacturers ask judge to throw out lawsuit filed by Mexico

“It’s real hard to hold all those names, but we must,” Van Dyke said.

The memorial is a call for the public to take action.

“Hopefully then they’ll be asking, ‘What can we do?'” Rhoades said.

Michigan police release video of officer shooting man during traffic stop

It is also directed at government officials.

“I also hope that it’s startling enough to our legislature that they will pass reasonable gun safety legislation,” Van Dyke said.

However, the memorial is also for victims’ families, to remind them their loved ones are not forgotten.

Pa. gun owners, state officials react to new federal ‘ghost gun’ rule

“I have not lost a son or a daughter, so I need to do it on behalf of those people who have,” Van Dyke said.

The memorial will be up until May 9.

Heeding God’s Call is also holding a march to the memorial on May 1 for Gun Violence Awareness and Prevention Day. The march will start at 3 p.m. at Kingdom Embassy church on 4th and Maclay Street and end at the memorial on Front Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

Related
abc27 News

Crime Victims’ Rights Rally held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — At the State Capitol, a crime victims’ rights rally took place Monday afternoon. There were conversations about abuse, gun violence, survival, and death. Officials say this year’s theme is “Rights, Access, Equity for All Victims.” The national rally was held at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg and was part of the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania advocates take a stand against gun violence in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of anti-violence advocates gathered on Tuesday, April 26, at the Capitol steps in Harrisburg, pushing for lawmakers to do more to help lower violent crime. CeaseFirePA organized Tuesday’s rally as part of “Take a Stand Against Gun Violence” and they are calling for lawmakers to address Pennsylvania’s violence crisis. Governor […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Solutions to stop gun violence discussed at Harrisburg town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday night, Harrisburg leaders participated in a town hall with more than 100 people in attendance, to discuss solutions to stop the violence. Just last month, a threat was written on a bathroom wall at the John Harris Harrisburg High School campus about a potential shooting. Not far from campus, some […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Mexico, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Five fetuses found at the home of anti-abortion activist in Washington DC

Police have discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Washington DC. DC police told WUSA9 that officers made the shocking discovery during a raid on a property in Capitol Hill on Wednesday afternoon, following a tip about potential bio-hazard material inside. The property is the home of Lauren Handy, the founder of anti-abortion group Mercy Missions who was indicted that same day over an incident where she and other activists stormed an abortion clinic, knocking over an employee and blocking people from entering the facility.Ms Handy, 28, was pictured sitting outside her home on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Gun Control#Legislature#Gun Safety#Violent Crime#Whtm
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy