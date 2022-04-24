ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Preston scrapyard fire: Crews bring blaze under control

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large fire which broke out at an industrial estate in Preston has now...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engines#Vehicles#Accident#Lancashire Fire Service
BBC

India: Huge blaze breaks out at landfill site

A huge fire has broken out at Bhalswa landfill site, north of India's capital city, New Delhi. Emergency crews attended the blaze, while those in the surrounding area complained of breathing difficulties. Gopal Rai, Delhi's environment minister, said that the cause of the fire would be investigated. This video has...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy