ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley 1-0 Wolves: Mike Jackson says Burnley showed great character and togetherness in victory

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterim Burnley manager Mike Jackson says his side showed great character and togetherness...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch suffered back-to-back defeats in his opening two Premier League games as manager of the Yorkshire club.But since then he has masterminded a four-match unbeaten run which has all but secured their top flight safety for another season.Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have struggled in recent weeks ever since their 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the beginning of April.Premier League defeats to Leicester and Newcastle have come either side of the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea. As a result, their impressive season seems to be finishing on something of a sour note.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 28 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Old Trafford. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the north west. Mike...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Burnley 1 0 Wolves#The Premier League#Bbc One Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Newcastle set to make history with Premier League great escape

Newcastle are set to become the first club in Premier League history to stay up after winning none of their first 14 games.While their survival is not yet mathematically assured, their 43 points is more than any relegated team in a 38-game Premier League season and head coach Eddie Howe, who inherited a side on just five points from 11 games and as many adrift of safety, will be gearing up for another top-flight campaign.Here, we take a look at how the former Bournemouth manager and his players dug their way out of deep trouble.Turning the tideNewcastle had to wait...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. “We’re not mathematically in the Champions League yet,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Scottish football’s self defeating scheduling and six Celtic goals

Watch the highlights of free-scoring Celtic FC Women’s impressive 6-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday afternoon with Fran Alonso’s side gearing up for this Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Falkirk Stadium. Now what happens in these semi-finals for both the League Cup last November and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Everton players are responsible for HALF of all yellow cards dished out for simulation in the Premier League this campaign... with Anthony Gordon the third player to be booked for diving in the two matches against Liverpool

There have been 12 yellow cards issued for diving in the Premier League this season and Everton have been responsible for half of them. Anthony Gordon was the latest to be punished during Everton's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. Second-half goals from Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Villarreal; Inter visits Bologna

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool starts as the big favorite against Villarreal in the first leg of the semifinals but won’t be underestimating the Spanish team, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. And for good reason. Villarreal has already eliminated European royalty in Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. Up next is a team on course for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies in the same season. Liverpool has won the League Cup, is in the FA Cup final and is a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Six-time European champion Liverpool, which is seeking to reach a third final in five years and has only lost one of its 26 games in all competitions in 2022, is without injured striker Roberto Firmino but he has lost his place in the attack anyway. Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal after the Spain striker injured his right leg two weeks ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

Manchester City wins close battle over Real Madrid

Football fans across the globe were treated to an unreal showing on Tuesday night, as Manchester City and Real Madrid played an all-time classic. In the end, MCFC was able to come away with a 4-3 win. This is a game that people are going to be talking about for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jacob Ramsey signs new long-term deal at Aston Villa until 2027 with the 20-year-old midfielder rewarded for his impressive displays for Steven Gerrard's side this season

Jacob Ramsey has signed a new Aston Villa contract, tying him to the Premier League club until 2027. The England Under-21s midfielder has been a standout star for Steven Gerrard's side this season and has been rewarded with a fresh deal. And academy graduate and Villa fan Ramsey said he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Club rivalries are put aside as John Terry enjoys a round of golf alongside Harry Kane and Eric Dier... with the Chelsea legend getting the better of the Tottenham striker who was forced to hand over money

Chelsea and Tottenham have a fierce rivalry on the pitch, but all appeared friendly off it as John Terry enjoyed a round of golf with Harry Kane and Eric Dier. The trio were involved in some fiery clashes when Terry was still playing, including the famous Battle of Stamford Bridge back in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City are handed a golden opportunity to pile pressure on Liverpool in Premier League title race... with Pep Guardiola's side to play rearranged game at Wolves a WEEK before Reds play game-in-hand with Southampton

The Premier League have announced the order of Manchester City and Liverpool's rearranged games, with Pep Guardiola's side handed the advantage of playing first in the title race. City and Liverpool have set the standard all season and are currently separated by a single point at the top of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Premier League talking points

April 24 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Premier League weekend:. Everton, stalwarts of the Premier League, face the real prospect of seeing their 68-year stay in the English top flight come to an end this season after a damaging weekend. Burnley's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers coupled with Everton's...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy