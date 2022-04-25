ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

‘I’m still appalled’: Family outraged over charges not being filed in deadly Norman shooting

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeO8A_0fJ4LZ5m00

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A family is outraged at the Cleveland County District Attorney’s decision to not file charges in the deadly shooting near OU’s campus earlier this month.

“Honestly, I’m appalled. I’m still appalled,” said Nicole Zegrati, the victim, Shed Euwin’s ex-wife and mother to three of his children.

Around 11:30 a.m. on April 9, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting near Lindsey St. and Elm Ave.

Investigators say Euwin, 36, approached a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, told police he was driving with his windows down when Euwin aggressively approached his vehicle, unprovoked, and reared back to punch him. The driver said he feared for the safety of himself and his son.

“I don’t know if he was going to punch me. I don’t know what he was going to do, but I shot him,” the driver told 911 dispatchers. “I got my son with me, he came up to my car. I didn’t know what he was going to do to me.”

Euwin, a father of five, died at the scene despite witnesses attempting to render aid.

On Friday, it was announced charges would not be filed.

“Upon review of the case, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges citing the Stand Your Ground law (21 OK Stat § 21-1289.25),” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

Zegrati told KFOR it was routine for Euwin to jog OU’s campus on the weekends. She said this incident is out of character for her ex-husband.

“This isn’t something that we could see him doing unprovoked or there’s there’s just more to this story that the family is missing, and we want those answers,” said Zegrati.

She said her family met on Sunday and decided they will be “moving forward legally.” Zegrati also said her family feels like they’ve been kept in the dark throughout the entire investigation.

“We won’t stop seeking justice until these answers are given to us,” said Zegrati.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 12

Chuck Wantland
3d ago

roll up window is a better solution. this guy has a gun. he was unable to make a clear decision. this is why training required. even then professional cops still take lives unnecessarily

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Cleveland County, OK
Crime & Safety
Norman, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Norman, OK
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ou#Elm Ave#The Stand
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTEN.com

Undercover operation ends with 15 arrests

(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy