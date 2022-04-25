1 killed, 1 detained for questioning following shooting in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One man died Sunday following an altercation and shooting with another man at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. at a home along the 10600 block of 170th Street, police said. Miami-Dade police said they received a...
WEST PERRINE, Fla. – Officers arrested a suspect in the murder of a locksmith on Sunday outside of a home in south Miami-Dade County’s West Perrine neighborhood. Edwin Boyce Molina, the locksmith, was responding to a call for help at about 5:35 p.m., on Sunday, at 10642 SW 170 St., just steps away from the House of God Church.
MIAMI – A shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon near Miami Edison Senior High School. The school is located at 6161 Northwest Fifth Court. Miami police spokesman Michael Vega confirmed that authorities were notified about a shooting in the area just before 2:30 p.m. He said the shooting occurred about...
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Gunfire erupted into the night in North Miami, prompting a quick police response. Officers rushed to the area of Northeast 132nd Street and West Dixie Highway at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police said one person was shot and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman Thursday morning in Coconut Creek, authorities confirmed. Saivon Cruse, of Miami Gardens, was taken into custody by Miami Gardens police and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for a pair of suspects after they said an armed robbery went wrong at the Swap Shop. According to Lauderhill police, two masked suspects demanded items from two people to the Lauderhill flea market on Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found two people...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia and photojournalist Brian Ely are OK after shots rang out Tuesday morning while they were at the scene of a fatal shooting in southwest Miami-Dade. Garcia said they heard the sound of rapid gunfire around 6 a.m. in the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 2-year-old girl dead and injured the toddler’s parents. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 116th Terrace. “(She’s) only 2 years old. (She) didn’t get to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after they said a victim shot at someone who was trying to break into his car Friday morning in northeast Miami-Dade. The incident was reported just before 5 a.m. in a warehouse area at 20056 NE 15th Court. Sky 10 was...
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Cellphone video obtained Wednesday by Local 10 News shows the moments after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon inside the Swap Shop Flea Market in Lauderhill. The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. at the flea market at 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd. According to police,...
