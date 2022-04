MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A grieving mother is speaking out after a confrontation led to a deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday after that claimed the life of her only son. Miami-Dade police said around 5:30 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert in the 10600 block of SW 170th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old Edwin Molina who had been shot. He was taken to Jackson South Trauma Center where he died. Molina’s mother Linda Taylor said she was stunned when she received word that he had died. “I would like to get some answers. I would like to know what happened....

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO