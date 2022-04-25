ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused Dallas serial killer back in court Monday after November mistrial

Cover picture for the articleIn November 2021, 11 jurors voted to find...

KXAN

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

DALLAS (AP) — The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked. Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he’s...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS DFW

Homicide detectives identify Juanita Rodriguez as woman found wrapped in tarp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives have identified the body of a woman wrapped in a plastic tarp on the side of a Dallas street as Juanita Rodriguez.The 54-year-old was found on April 20 at 3000 S. Ledbetter Drive. Homicide detectives, Crime Scene, Dallas County Medical Examiner field agents, and City of Dallas Marshals responded and processed the scene.  Calling Rodriguez's death unexplained, police said they reclassified it as a murder based on the medical examiner's autopsy, which determined she died from a gunshot wound. Rodriguez was reported missing by her family on Saturday, April 16 to the Duncanville Police Department. On Monday, April 18, 2022, Rodriguez's vehicle was found by Dallas Police abandoned on Navy Avenue.The motive and circumstances surrounding her homicide are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 4-year-old girl in Louisiana is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested April 22, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11:00 a.m. on April 21 after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Irving police investigating fatal shooting of Devirea Smith, 19

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Irving police are investigating the fatal shooting of Devirea Smith, 19, in the 10200 block of N. MacArthur Blvd on April 24. They found Smith at 4 a.m. lying outside his vehicle, a blue Hyundai Elantra, bleeding from a gunshot wound. Irving Fire Department transported Smith to Baylor Grapevine, where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is in the early stages, and the Irving Police Department requests anyone with information to contact them at (972) 273.1010.Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officers from the Little Elm Police Department, along with U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18, last April. Camari Edmond, 17, was taken into custody on April 26, 2022. Police said Edmond was a fugitive since the April 21, 2021 shooting. The Little Elm Police Department and the U.S. Marshals' Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force pursued Edmond for over a year with help and resources from other agencies.
LITTLE ELM, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4-Year-Old Drowns at Dallas Home; Experts Warn of Increase in Drownings

Police say a 4-year-old drowned in a pool at a home in Dallas. The child, who was found at a residence on Myerwood Lane, was rushed to a hospital but it was too late. Cook Children's Hospital said doctors have treated 17 drownings since the beginning of the year, three of which were fatal.
DALLAS, TX

