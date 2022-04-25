Nets Injury Report For Game 4 Against The Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening at Barclays Center.

The Nets lost Game 3 at home by a score of 109-103 on Saturday evening, which dropped them to 0-3 to the Celtics in the series.

Therefore, Monday is an elimination game that could end the season for the Nets.

For Game 4, the Nets have announced their injury report.

Surprisingly enough, the Nets are the only team in the entire playoffs that is in an 0-3 hole.

With a team that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that is obviously a huge failure, and if they do get swept head coach Steve Nash's seat might start to get hot.

Since Irving and Durant signed with the team, they have not been out of the second-round of the playoffs (Durant missed the first season due to recovering from an injury the season before).

As for the Celtics, they have gone from being a middle of the pack team in the early part of the regular season into a legitimate contender to win the NBA Championship.

Jayson Tatum has turned himself into one of the best players in the entire NBA.

