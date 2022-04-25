ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nets Injury Report For Game 4 Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UiEG_0fJ4IoYq00

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening at Barclays Center.

The Nets lost Game 3 at home by a score of 109-103 on Saturday evening, which dropped them to 0-3 to the Celtics in the series.

Therefore, Monday is an elimination game that could end the season for the Nets.

For Game 4, the Nets have announced their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Surprisingly enough, the Nets are the only team in the entire playoffs that is in an 0-3 hole.

With a team that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving that is obviously a huge failure, and if they do get swept head coach Steve Nash's seat might start to get hot.

Since Irving and Durant signed with the team, they have not been out of the second-round of the playoffs (Durant missed the first season due to recovering from an injury the season before).

As for the Celtics, they have gone from being a middle of the pack team in the early part of the regular season into a legitimate contender to win the NBA Championship.

Jayson Tatum has turned himself into one of the best players in the entire NBA.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Joel Embiid Makes His Opinion On James Harden Very Clear

Through the first five games of the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round series against Toronto, James Harden has taken on a secondary scoring role, averaging 18.4 points on 13.4 shots per outing. It sounds like Joel Embiid wants that to change moving forward. In his press conference this morning, Embiid was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Highlight Video Of Carmelo Anthony’s Son Going Viral

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, looks like a star in the making. A highlight video of Kiyan at a recent basketball tournament is going viral today. Melo’s son has some serious skill. In the highlight mix, he’s seen making a tough basket in transition, hitting a couple of deep...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Brooklyn Nets#The New Orleans Pelicans#Barclays Center#Espn
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBC Sports

Losing Iguodala at least one week 'huge loss' for Warriors

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Wednesday night's Game 5 matchup in Golden State's first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. This isn't the first game he has missed this series, and it won't be the last he misses in these playoffs. Iguodala has been ruled out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FortyEightMinutes

Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving

While Ben Simmons never made it on the court this year for the Nets, sources tell Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report that the 25-year-old wanted to make his debut earlier this spring so that he could establish a basketball connection with new teammates. Some within the Nets organization are hoping that Simmons spends significant time […] The post Nets Rumors: Trades, Simmons, Jackson, Morris, Irving appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy