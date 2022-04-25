ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Vehicle catches fire in East Liverpool

By Dylan Cleland
WTOV 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH — The East Liverpool Police Department confirms there...

wtov9.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Car rolls into pole, cutting power on Youngstown's East Side

Hundreds of homes and businesses were without electricity Wednesday morning after a car sheared a utility pole. The vehicle rolled over just after 7 a.m. along Albert Street, just south of Hubbard Road, shattering the pole, bringing down wires and a transformer. A rescue squad from the Youngstown Fire Department...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

Firefighters battle structure fire in North Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Fire Department crews battled a fire in a vacant structure along the corner of Market Street and Pike streets in North Wheeling on Friday morning. The call came in around 8 o'clock. When units arrived on scene, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming...
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Liverpool, OH
Accidents
City
Columbiana, OH
East Liverpool, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
East Liverpool, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Fire#City Limits#Sunrise#Police#Accident
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured in shooting near West Virginia University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were wounded in a shooting at a student apartment complex in Morgantown, West Virginia. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near the West Virginia campus at the Northside Hills Apartments. Police said the two victims have non-life-threatening injuries. 
MORGANTOWN, WV
WYTV.com

911 call reveals clues in shooting of juvenile in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A boy was shot overnight in Warren Sunday, according to reports. It happened just after 12 a.m. at the Highland Terrace Apartments on Martin Street SW. When officers arrived, the boy had already been taken to the hospital. The person who called 911 told dispatchers...
WARREN, OH
WTOV 9

No cause determined yet in Wellsburg blaze

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — No word on a cause of a fire that took place Tuesday afternoon in Wellsburg. Firefighters responded to a call at 810 Charles Street where flames and smoke were coming out of an apartment at the back of the building. Multiple departments arrived to put out...
WELLSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing car from outside convenience store in Butler County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are looking to identify a man who they said stole a car from outside a convenience store in Butler County.The Center Township Police Department said the man stole the car at the Sunoco gas station on Pleasant Drive last Friday. Police said the man asked people for money inside the store before leaving in the victim's car.  Police said the man, who was wearing dark clothes with a red backpack, is "armed and dangerous."
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-680 ramp

One person is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Youngstown. An ambulance and traffic investigators were called to the Shirley Road ramp to Interstate 680 southbound Monday morning. First responders tell 21 News the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a motorcycle accident Monday morning killed the driver on Shirley Road. Investigators said the motorcycle collided with a van, and the driver of the motorcycle died after he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
explore venango

School Bus Driver, 25 Students Transported to Local Hospitals Following Rollover Crash

HYDETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A school bus driver and 25 students were transported to local hospitals following a rollover crash on Route 408 on Monday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:29 a.m. on Monday, April 25, on State Route 408, in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, involving a 2013 Bluebird International Vision School Bus.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy