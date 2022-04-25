Vehicle catches fire in East Liverpool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are looking to identify a man who they said stole a car from outside a convenience store in Butler County.The Center Township Police Department said the man stole the car at the Sunoco gas station on Pleasant Drive last Friday. Police said the man asked people for money inside the store before leaving in the victim's car. Police said the man, who was wearing dark clothes with a red backpack, is "armed and dangerous."

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO