Vehicle catches fire in East Liverpool

Hundreds of homes and businesses were without electricity Wednesday morning after a car sheared a utility pole. The vehicle rolled over just after 7 a.m. along Albert Street, just south of Hubbard Road, shattering the pole, bringing down wires and a transformer. A rescue squad from the Youngstown Fire Department...
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Fire Department crews battled a fire in a vacant structure along the corner of Market Street and Pike streets in North Wheeling on Friday morning. The call came in around 8 o'clock. When units arrived on scene, flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming...
PITTSBURGH — A truck towing a swimming pool got stuck on the Highland Park Bridge Thursday afternoon. Chopper 11 flew over the area and saw crews trying to back the truck and swimming pool down the ramp to Route 28 southbound. State police have requested the assistance of local...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were wounded in a shooting at a student apartment complex in Morgantown, West Virginia. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near the West Virginia campus at the Northside Hills Apartments. Police said the two victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A boy was shot overnight in Warren Sunday, according to reports. It happened just after 12 a.m. at the Highland Terrace Apartments on Martin Street SW. When officers arrived, the boy had already been taken to the hospital. The person who called 911 told dispatchers...
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — No word on a cause of a fire that took place Tuesday afternoon in Wellsburg. Firefighters responded to a call at 810 Charles Street where flames and smoke were coming out of an apartment at the back of the building. Multiple departments arrived to put out...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are looking to identify a man who they said stole a car from outside a convenience store in Butler County.The Center Township Police Department said the man stole the car at the Sunoco gas station on Pleasant Drive last Friday. Police said the man asked people for money inside the store before leaving in the victim's car. Police said the man, who was wearing dark clothes with a red backpack, is "armed and dangerous."
One person is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Youngstown. An ambulance and traffic investigators were called to the Shirley Road ramp to Interstate 680 southbound Monday morning. First responders tell 21 News the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a motorcycle accident Monday morning killed the driver on Shirley Road. Investigators said the motorcycle collided with a van, and the driver of the motorcycle died after he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has...
HYDETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A school bus driver and 25 students were transported to local hospitals following a rollover crash on Route 408 on Monday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:29 a.m. on Monday, April 25, on State Route 408, in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, involving a 2013 Bluebird International Vision School Bus.
A Mercer County high school was placed under lockdown Friday morning for a threat investigation, authorities said.The West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South was put into a shelter in place status after a potentially threatening graffiti message was found in a girls’ bathroom stall, local police …
