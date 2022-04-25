ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicken-obsessed Sam Howell brings stellar IQ, leadership into NFL Draft

By Steve Serby
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The ones who know Sam Howell best chuckle at his affinity for chicken and aversion to steak and fish.

“We always used to just get chicken wings,” childhood friend Anthony Marple told The Post with a laugh about Howell, the former North Carolina quarterback. “I remember when we were kids, my mom would have a youth group at our house, and he would never eat the burgers so we always had to get pizza or something like that whenever he came.”

“And that’s the thing you’ll get from Sam, right? He doesn’t change who he is for anybody. If everybody else is doing something, he does what he’s always done and doesn’t fold under pressure, he doesn’t try to be like everybody else, he stays in his own lane and that’s how he’s gotten to where he is.”

Quarterback coach specialist with QB Country and former Duke quarterback Anthony Boone has known him since Howell’s freshman year of high school. Howell attended his wedding.

“I was living with him this whole draft process out in Irvine, California,” Boone told The Post. “We were sharing like a two-bedroom apartment. I was trying to get him outside his box, but we go to these sushi spots and he’s gonna get him some general chicken, or some honey chicken — chicken is king for that guy. Whenever he decides to wed and have a wife and whatever, she’s gonna find it very easy to please him.”

Howell explains his chicken obsession this way: “I think it’s the healthiest meat you can eat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRedG_0fJ4ID6500
Sam Howell

For Howell, apparently cluck is the residue of design, and now he is days from hearing his name called likely in the first or second round of the NFL draft.

“From a young age, ever since I started playing football I had a goal to be the best to ever do it,” Howell told the Post. “I wake up every day and try to do everything I can to get to that point.”

Howell and Marple first met at Sun Valley Elementary School in Monroe, N.C. Howell was in fourth grade and Marple in fifth.

“He was always the best athlete around,” Marple said. “Everybody was always scared to hit him. He was in fourth grade playing up with fifth graders and he was the biggest kid on the field, and playing safety and linebacker and starting quarterback throwing a fifth-grade football 60 yards down the field.”

Marple would go on to catch passes from his friend at Sun Valley High School. Howell asked him to catch passes at his Pro Day.

“We always talked about going to the NFL,” Marple said. “It’s crazy to see that it’s actually coming to life for him.”

One memorable high school play bonds them to this day.

Howell: “I started as a freshman on varsity and we were playing our crosstown rivals, it started raining at the end, we were down by like four points, and I rolled out and threw a touchdown at the end of the game, it was like a 40-yard touchdown.”

Marple: “My sophomore year we’re playing our rivals, Porter Ridge, and pour down raining, I remember him breaking away from a couple of guys in the pocket, hitting the sideline and then throwing a dart 40 yards down the sideline right into my chest. And that’s what won the game for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPegm_0fJ4ID6500
Sam Howell works out at his pro day.

The road to the NFL was not without an early pothole.

“My freshman year at North Carolina my third game, we started off 2-0, had like two fourth-quarter comebacks — the third game we were struggling a little bit and I got benched,” Howell said. “No one really knows that story but I did. That was a super-humbling time, and a time where I just had to grow up and mature. Luckily I was able to go back in later on that game and be successful, and I’ve played ever since then.”

Asked if it motivated him, Howell said: “I really don’t need anything else to fuel me. I feel like I’m as driven as they come. I think I just learned so much just about how just to never take anything for granted at any time. … Wherever you’re at in your life, it can always be taken away from you.”

His 2021 junior season failed to live up to his Heisman hype, but several of his Tar Heel teammates — including RB Michael Carter (Jets) and WR Dyami Brown (Commanders) — were gone.

“I think there were times where I tried to do too much,” Howell said.

But he never stopped trying, never stopped holding himself accountable to a high standard, never stopped commanding the huddle and earning the respect of his teammates.

“Every single time I’m in the huddle I want all my teammates to believe in me,” Howell said. “I want them to see a guy that they can believe in and they can trust in no matter what the situation is.”

Howell never stopped leading (92 TDs, 23 INTs, 63.8 completion percentage, 17 rushing TDs) in an Eli Manning way.

“People talk about how he shows no emotions and he’s like a robot,” Boone, the QB coach, said, “and it’s like, alright, when he’s on your team and he’s your guy, you’re like, ‘Damn I love this robot.’ … He’s one of those eat, sleep, breathe football guys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOPX4_0fJ4ID6500
Sam Howell runs with the football.

With a beautiful mind.

“Mentally he’s probably the smartest guy in the draft,” Boone said.

With a live, accurate arm.

“He throws a very beautiful NFL ball,” Boone said. “He had the highest spin rate of anybody at the Senior Bowl, so he throws a very tight spiral.”

Howell is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. He’s only 21.

“No one,” Sam Howell said, “wants it more than I do.”

No beef with that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett’s Girlfriend Goes Viral During NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett is not at the NFL Draft, as he’s spending the biggest night of his life with friends and family members. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is still waiting to get picked, but he’s expected go in the first round. The former Pittsburgh quarterback is sitting next to...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Boone
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Sam Howell
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy