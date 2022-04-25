ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Duggar fans claim Jinger appears ‘refreshed and happy’ in new photos after star sparked concern for looking ‘thin’

By Dan Roberts
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofBKb_0fJ4HpA800

DUGGAR fans are feeling relief, as Jinger is apparently looking better, after many followers were worried about her thin frame.

Jinger's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, provided a pictorial update on the Counting On alum, sharing some sweet snaps of the 28-year-old on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kv6eS_0fJ4HpA800
Fans say Jinger looks refreshed in new photos Credit: Instagram/jeremy_vuolo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tPds_0fJ4HpA800
There were growing concerns over her health after she appeared thin Credit: Instagram/jeremy_vuolo

Jinger smiled in both photos, seated at a table and wearing a sleeveless gray shirt.

Jeremy, 34, simply captioned the photos: "Sundays."

Fans immediately offered messages of support in the comments section.

"Jinger looks so refreshed and beautiful," one fan noted. "And also happy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZqFN_0fJ4HpA800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xiBj_0fJ4HpA800

Another follower pointed out: "Such a lovely young woman. Such peace in her eyes."

While a third wanted to pass Jinger's happiness onto the rest of her family: "I wish this glow for all of them."

FAN CONCERNS

The tone of the comments was a lot different than earlier in the same month, when fans thought she appeared thin in a new photo.

The former reality star previously admitted to extreme dieting and has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder.

Fears grew after Jinger shared a photo of herself looking slimmer than normal.

In the snap, the ex TV star donned a loosely-fitted orange dress with flower patterns and a brown collar design.

She paired the spring outfit with white clog heels and tied her hair back into a high ponytail.

Jinger appeared fresh faced as she sat on a bench and smiled at the camera.

WEIGHT STRUGGLES

Reddit users, voiced their worries over Jinger's seemingly smaller frame after recently learning about her past weight struggles.

One person commented: "She looks so frail and pale compared to some pictures from this time last year.

"I know having two young children and a childish husband will drain you, but I hope this poor girl is getting a break somewhere."

Another user agreed, adding: "She looks scary thin too. I am officially concerned her eating disorder is back."

A third remarked: "Oh my god. I hope she’s ok. I can’t even snark on this, she looks like she’s wasting away."

JOSH'S SENTENCING

Another sympathized with Jinger given the difficult times she's faced with her brother Josh's upcoming prison sentencing.

The 34-year-old was found guilty of possessing and receiving child pornography on December 9 and is awaiting sentencing, which was delayed until May 25.

They wrote: "She’s been through trauma with Josh’s trial and conviction. She learned some truths about her parents that must have been extremely difficult to acknowledge.

"I would be surprised if she was not exhibiting physical changes as a result. Hopefully she has some therapeutic help to heal.

"It must be so difficult to find out that the people you thought had your best interests at heart actually betrayed you."

EXTREME DIETING

Jinger's weight has been an ongoing struggle for her as she previously confessed to her extreme dieting measures.

The star once told Us Weekly about her body issues and said: "For me, the wrestling was with my weight and my body image, even though I was very in shape and I didn’t need to lose weight.

“I felt like I needed to; as a 14-year-old girl, I was really wrestling with that.

“I think in this culture around us, there is so much talk about what true beauty is and what we’re defined by — if it’s by how we look, how we were raised or how popular we are, whatever those things may be.”

The Arkansas native also told the outlet that not only does her husband know of her struggles, but so does her mom, Michelle Duggar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAyET_0fJ4HpA800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LDqp_0fJ4HpA800

She explained at the time: “I talked to Jeremy. He knows about that, of course, from day one and my mom, but I think just those [issues] that I had, I wanted others to be able to see that they’re not alone and that there are answers for that.

“And you don’t have to feel like you have to measure up to a certain standard of beauty or personality or whatever it may be, but [it’s about] just accepting who you were made to be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYXrx_0fJ4HpA800
Jinger sparked concern as fans claim she looked ‘very thin’ in new photos Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWQ9F_0fJ4HpA800
Fans urged her to get help Credit: Instagram @jeremy_vulovo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U93Jd_0fJ4HpA800
Jinger has discussed her weight struggles in the Credit: Instagram

