ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations at low level, including no admissions at Beloit Memorial Hospital

By By Clint Wolf Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315zxb_0fJ4Go3u00

BELOIT

The number of people hospitalized in Rock County with COVID-19 has been at or below 10 for about two months, including no patient admissions at Beloit Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 unit in six weeks, an encouraging sign that the region, state and nation might be turning the corner in the long struggle against the pandemic.

Tim McKevett, president and CEO of Beloit Health System, said a COVID-19 unit with no severely ill COVID-19 patients is one of several good signs he and other officials in the health care field are observing lately.

“The news is very encouraging,” he said.

The reduction in COVID-19 admissions is being seen throughout Rock County and the state. In Rock County, there were only four COVID-19 hospital admissions as of Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Rock County Health Department. In Beloit, COVID-19 unit admissions were at their peak in the fall of 2020 and December 2021.

There have been patients who have been admitted to Beloit Memorial Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19, McKevett said, but it was not the primary reason they were admitted. As an example of such a situation, he said a patient might have been admitted for a surgical procedure and as part of the pre-admission process, the patient tested positive for COVID-19. In such cases, the patients have been asymptomatic.

The hospital still encourages mitigation practices such as frequent washing of hands, and mask wearing still is required for visitors and staff at the hospital.

There have been spikes in COVID-19 cases periodically in the area.

“They seem to increase after a holiday or after a nice spring day—whenever you would expect large groups of people to get together,” he said, noting that the cases quickly go down again.

McKevett noted that 100% of the Beloit Health System staff now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Also, all the latest medications and treatments to battle COVID-19 or lessen the severity of its symptoms are available in the Beloit area.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Beloit Health System staff have administered more than 36,000 COVID-19 vaccinations and processed more than 54,000 COVID-19 tests.

Beloit Health System now is offering a second booster (or fourth COVID-19 shot) to those over the age of 50 or those who are immunocompromised. The shots are administered at the Beloit Clinic. People can schedule an appointment for a booster shot by calling 608-364-5663 Monday through Friday.

Now that it seems the pandemic has eased, McKevett said it is fitting that the staff at Beloit Health System take a bit of a break.

“The incredible teamwork demonstrated by the medical staff and non-medical staff is humbling,” he said. “It has been a hard 2½ years.”

Now, the health system is turning its focus on supporting the health care team that worked long hours and faced great personal health risks during the pandemic.

“We want do address any burnout the pandemic may have caused. We want to reenergize the team moving forward,” McKevett said. “If there is a positive that has come from this experience, it is that it taught us to appreciate our community and our staff.”

Comments / 0

Related
GazetteXtra

Town of Beloit West Riverside Energy Center welcomes visitors

TOWN OF BELOIT Alliant Energy officials offered residents tours of the new West Riverside Energy Center at 4201 S. Walters Road on Thursday as they marked a ceremonial completion of the new natural gas power plant. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with local dignitaries showing the new power plant which provides power for about 550,000 homes. ...
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

Climate crisis presentation offered April 28 at UW-Whitewater at Rock County

JANESVILLE The Environmental Club is hosting an event called “Solving the Climate Crisis” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the Denmark Theater at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave. Bob Lindmeier, senior chief meteorologist for WKOW-TV in Madison, will lead the presentation. He will discuss the background of climate change, explain how the world is currently in a climate crisis and talk about actions to take against climate change. A question-and-answer session for audience brainstorming will follow the presentation. Tables will also display and offer information about local organizations working toward a sustainable future. COVID-19 guidelines will be posted on signs in the theater. Masks will be provided for those who want them. For more information, contact Bob McCallister at 608-898-5061 or mccallir@uww.edu.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
Beloit, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
GazetteXtra

Water main improvements to affect traffic on East Milwaukee Street on April 27

JANESVILLE The city is planning to make water main improvements Wednesday, April 27, along East Milwaukee Street, according to a city news release. The intersections of Shannon Drive and Alpine Drive will be affected. Improvement and restoration work is expected to take about two days to complete, according to the release. Drivers will need to reduce their speed and drive cautiously through the work zones. Both eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open, according to the news release. For questions, call the City of Janesville Engineering Division at 608-755-3166.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

New state legislative maps leave two new Rock County districts without an incumbent

After the state Supreme Court reversed course Friday and adopted state legislative district boundaries submitted by the Republicans who control the Legislature, two Assembly districts that cover part of Rock County no longer have incumbent representatives. The 43rd District, currently represented by Rep. Don Vruwink of Milton, does not contain its representative’s hometown under the new district boundaries. The city is now part of the 33rd Assembly District, which previously was represented by Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago. But that city is no longer in that...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Beloit Health System
GazetteXtra

Rock County equestrian trails are now open for public use

JANESVILLE—Equestrian trails are now open for public use, according to a Rock County Department of Public Works news release. Trails now open include the Gibbs Lake Park, Happy Hollow Park and Magnolia Bluff Park. The Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail is open year round for equestrian use, according to the release. For more information, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/parks.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater grants will help reduce support staff shortages in K-12 schools

UW-Whitewater will use a federal grant to assist prospective and current mental health professionals in receiving necessary credentials to reduce nationwide staffing shortages in K-12 schools. Earlier this year, UW-Whitewater received $400,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to increase access to its three mental health programs of school counseling, psychology and social work. The broad goal is to reach more distant and underrepresented populations—especially in the...
WHITEWATER, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GazetteXtra

Chemical manufacturer Evonik debuts ‘training tank,’ helps Janesville Fire Department conduct confined-space drills

On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Janesville Fire Department’s tech rescue team had a mission: They were at specialty chemical manufacturer Evonik to rescue Randy. Randy, a mannequin with purple eyebrows and facial hair crafted from permanent marker, had fictitiously slipped while fixing the heating coil when he slipped and hurt his ankles. The rescue team set up an industrial tripod, fed blue and yellow rope lines up the side...
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former Wisconsin first lady dies; legacy of Alzheimer's advocacy

MILWAUKEE - Former Wisconsin First Lady Elaine Schreiber died this week after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Schreiber's legacy of fundraising and advocacy is being remembered as helping improve the lives of all living with the disease. "What I was struck by was her willingness upon her diagnosis to –...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin health leaders encourage parents to have children vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin health leaders are encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated. This week is National Infant Immunization week. The CDC and state health offices are trying to raise awareness of the importance of protecting young children from preventable diseases just by getting their shots. “It’s really important to start the conversation early and parents are bound...
WISCONSIN STATE
GazetteXtra

Chemtool in Rockton ordered to clean up site where plant burned

ROCKTON, Ill. The owners of the Chemtool plant in Rockton, which was destroyed by a fire that lasted several days in June 2021, is facing a new court order to clean up the site of the former lubricant plant. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced Tuesday a preliminary injunction order in their lawsuit against Chemtool Inc. The order filed in Winnebago County Court...
ROCKTON, IL
GazetteXtra

Scholarships help Rock County students pay for tools needed as apprentices

JANESVILLE Apprenticeships are vital for those working in the trades to jump-start their careers, but apprentices sometimes have to reach into their own pockets to buy the tools and equipment they need to do their work. Blackhawk Technical College recently named 16 students who were recipients of Tools of the Trade scholarships meant to help students in apprenticeships in industrial or construction trades. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Docs Who Rock fundraiser planned for Saturday at JPAC

JANESVILLE The annual Docs Who Rock show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. This annual fundraiser features local medical professionals who also perform live music to benefit HealthNet of Rock County. Performing this year will be the Mercynaries, comprised of Mercyhealth physicians and partners Dr. Gene Gulliver, Don Janczak, Dr. Mark Kellen, Ladd Udy and Ken Wagman.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Rock County seeks public input on how to spend $8 million from opioid lawsuit settlement

JANESVILLE Rock County wants public input on how to use its coming $8 million share of settlement money awarded to the state of Wisconsin as a result of an opioid lawsuit against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three of its distributors. Wisconsin is set to receive $400 million from lawsuits filed against the pharmaceutical giant and distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergin, according to the state Department of Health Services. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy