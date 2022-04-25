ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson caught on secret DC getaway amid her family’s court trial against Blac Chyna

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yb5nf_0fJ4FrQe00

KIM Kardashian and Pete Davidson have quietly jetted off to Washington, D.C. for a romantic date night at and awards show.

The outing comes amid a nasty court battle with Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MtAd_0fJ4FrQe00
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson snuck away for a romantic date night Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuoE8_0fJ4FrQe00
The pair were spotted in Washington, D.C. at an event amid the Kardashians' court battle Credit: Instagram/kimkardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and King of Staten Island star, 28, were among the many celebrity guests who descended upon the Kennedy Center in America's capitol on Sunday.

They attended the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for Humor, where comedian Jon Stewart was honored.

Photos showed Kim wearing a black gown with a boat neckline that appeared lower in the back.

The dress appeared to be covered in shimmery details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLexm_0fJ4FrQe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUJx4_0fJ4FrQe00

The mom of four wore her hair slicked back, while her boyfriend kept his look subtle.

Pete wore a black ensemble at the ceremony and kept his signature hairstyle.

The pair appear to have flown to DC on Kim's private jet, going largely under the radar as they traveled.

It's unclear how long the couple plan to stay.

While Kim and Pete have been keeping a low-profile, their relationship appears to be heating up.

PETE'S PANTS

The KKW Beauty mogul sent fans' tongues wagging with an Instagram post on Sunday promoting her SKIMS line of body wear.

She posed by a pool in a sport bra, with underwear creeping out from beneath a pair of sweatpants.

Fans on Reddit took note the pants she was wearing, pointing out that they were too long on Kim, and likely belonged to someone taller - like Pete.

"I was gonna ask if people think the tracksuit is Pete's, because they look mighty long on her." one fan noted, while another confirmed: "Definitely Pete’s sweatpants..."

Another questioned if Kim knew what she was doing: "Trying to break the internet in Pete's sweatpants, huh?"

Kim stayed mum about the pants, however.

PRIVACY PLEASE

Fans shouldn't expect to see the aspiring lawyer and Saturday Night Live comic's romance play out on screen either.

Pete has reportedly has been advised by those closest to him not to appear on The Kardashians on Hulu.

The SKIMS mogul previously addressed her boyfriend's absence from the show.

According to Page Six, it's not about the relationship between the duo as much as it is Pete's 's own career.

His friends feel he's at a high point in his career, and he shouldn't jeopardize that.

A source told the outlet: "His career has taken off, what does he need this for?"

Pete has numerous projects in the works currently, including a biopic about Joey Ramone, a romantic comedy opposite SNL costar Colin Jost, and another film project called American Sole.

The insider told the outlet: "Before he met Kim, no one knew what Pete was doing [all the time]."

Another concern of his friends and team members is that he may meet the same fate as other noteworthy Kardashian love interests including Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries and Scott Disick.

The source told the outlet: "It's a sure way to kill the relationship.

"Getting involved in the show decimates every man."

Although there's been a lot of buzz about whether Pete will or will not appear on The Kardashians, he's reportedly not feeling pressured to do the show.

The source said: "He feels no pressure to be in the show.

"Neither do the people around him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAyET_0fJ4FrQe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LDqp_0fJ4FrQe00

The insider continued: "If it happens that he's on the show, it happens."

All this comes as Kim and her family continue to be involved in court drama as Chyna has filed a $100million lawsuit against them for allegedly getting her spinoff reality show canceled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lm9IF_0fJ4FrQe00
Kim and Pete have been keeping a low-profile Credit: Instagram/@angelinas_ristorante
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSi8u_0fJ4FrQe00
Kim and Pete have been dating since October 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pc0zC_0fJ4FrQe00
The Kardashian family is being sued by Blac Chyna Credit: Getty

