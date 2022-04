Pinecrest Academy's girls soccer team found something out about themselves Monday evening. They need only 13 seconds to score a goal. That discovery came shortly after the second half of Monday's match against Wesleyan began, when Grace Fowler took the opening kick and dropped it perfectly in front of a sprinting Ivey Crain, who had by then outraced two defenders. Crain let the ball bounce, shuffled her feet and sent a rocket off her right foot and into the net, scoring what proved to be the game-winner with 39:47 left in the second half.

CUMMING, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO