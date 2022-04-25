Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Pots pair in high-scoring loss

Petersen allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Petersen's first appearance in over two weeks was nearly a success, but he let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period. He then gave up a second goal to Brock Boeser with 30 seconds left in overtime to take the loss. Petersen ends the regular season at 20-14-2 with a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Jonathan Quick played well to close out the year and will likely be the Kings' primary netminder heading into their first-round series against the Oilers.

