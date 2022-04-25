ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Pots pair in high-scoring loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Reinhart scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's 8-4 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Josh Manson: Plucks apple in shootout loss

Manson notched an assist, five hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Manson has picked up a goal and an assist in his last two games. The 30-year-old defenseman continues to be a mainly physical presence in a bottom-four role. He's at 16 points, 90 shots on net, 69 blocked shots, 177 hits, 63 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 66 appearances between the Avalanche and the Ducks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Can't hang on Thursday

Petersen allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Petersen's first appearance in over two weeks was nearly a success, but he let a two-goal lead slip away in the third period. He then gave up a second goal to Brock Boeser with 30 seconds left in overtime to take the loss. Petersen ends the regular season at 20-14-2 with a 2.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Jonathan Quick played well to close out the year and will likely be the Kings' primary netminder heading into their first-round series against the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Kings' Brendan Lemieux: Deals assist in overtime loss

Lemieux notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings. Lemieux has picked up assists in each of the last two games, seeing a slightly larger role as the Kings rested their top-six forwards. The agitating winger ends the regular season with 13 points, 122 hits, 97 PIM, 65 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests. If he's in the lineup during the playoffs, he'll likely be confined to a fourth-line assignment.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Picks up two helpers in loss

Zadorov recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Zadorov assisted on both Calgary goals in the losing effort. The 27-year-old defender has been a steady presence on the Flames' blue line, recording a career-high 22 points (four goals and 18 assists) in 73 games while logging 178 hits.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Olli Maatta: Chips in with assist

Maatta produced an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Maatta had the secondary helper on an Adrian Kempe goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Maatta didn't see much of a bounce-back on offense in 2021-22, logging just eight points in 66 outings. He's added 61 shots on net, 67 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating. The Finn could be an important part of the Kings' depth during the playoffs -- he's a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Penguins, but he projects for third-pairing minutes this postseason.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brock Boeser: Key in comeback win

Boeser scored a pair of goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Boeser got the Canucks on the board with a power-play tally at 6:52 of the third period. He then completed the comeback with 30 seconds left in overtime for his third multi-point effort in his last six games. The 25-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 46 points (17 on the power play), 193 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 70 appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Contributes assist Thursday

Kupari provided an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Kupari snapped his five-game point drought with a helper on a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Kupari ends his rookie season with 13 points, 51 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-5 rating through 57 contests. He was mainly limited to bottom-six usage, but the 20th overall pick from 2018 could grow into a larger role in 2022-23. It's unclear how much of a role he'll play in the Kings' first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Registers helper

Aube-Kubel notched an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Aube-Kubel set up Logan O'Connor for the Avalanche's third goal of the game. The 25-year-old Aube-Kubel has earned four goals, three assists and 27 hits through 12 games in April. The physical forward is up to 23 points, 85 shots on net, 140 hits and a plus-11 rating in 73 contests between the Avalanche and the Flyers this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores again in loss

Lindholm scored his 42nd goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild. Lindholm fired a wrist shot past Cam Talbot to tie the game late in the third period and force overtime. The 27-year-old center now has goals in three consecutive games. Lindholm extended his career-high to 82 points with 42 goals and 40 assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Spencer Martin: Collects comeback win

Martin stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Martin gave up a pair of goals late in the second period, but the Canucks bounced back for the win in overtime. The 26-year-old is now 3-0-2 with nine goals allowed in his five appearances this season. The strong play he's provided in a small sample earned him a two-year contract extension which presumably puts him in line to be backup to Thatcher Demko next season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Lends assist in shootout loss

Helm picked up an assist, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators. Helm ended a five-game point drought with the helper on a J.T. Compher tally in the second period. In his first season with the Avalanche, Helm has 15 points, 91 shots on net, 114 hits and 14 PIM through 67 contests. He'll likely continue in a fourth-line role heading into the playoffs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Sets up game-tying goal

Hughes notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Hughes has points in seven of the last eight games, racking up three goals and 11 assists in that span. He set up Alex Chiasson for the game-tying goal in Thursday's comeback win. Hughes continues to impress with 67 points, 147 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 75 outings this season. He'll have a chance to reach the 60-assist mark in Friday's season finale versus the Oilers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Brad Richardson: Puts up assist

Richardson provided an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Richardson ended a six-game point drought with his helper on an Alex Chiasson tally in the third period. The 37-year-old Richardson has picked up four points in 16 games with the Canucks, matching his output from 27 contests with the Flames to begin the season. He's added 59 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-six role at both of his stops around the league in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Switches spots with Houser

Dell was was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday. Michael Houser was recalled in a corresponding move. With Buffalo's season finale coming up later in the day, Dell will finish his NHL campaign with a 1-8-1 record, 4.03 GAA and .893 save percentage.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Supplies two assists in OT win

Pettersson recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. Pettersson set up both of Brock Boeser's goals in the contest -- a power-play tally to get the Canucks on the board in the third period and the game-winner in overtime. Through 12 outings in April, Pettersson has 10 goals and nine helpers. The 23-year-old's surge has him up to a career-high 68 points with 187 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 79 outings this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Riding seven-game point streak

Tkachuk notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. Tkachuk set up Johnny Gaudreau for the opening tally at 2:59 of the second period. During his seven-game point streak, Tkachuk has four goals and seven assists. The power winger is up to 103 points, 251 shots on net, 93 hits and a plus-58 rating through 81 contests this season. He'll have one more chance to add to those totals Friday in Winnipeg.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Scores 24 in series-clinching win

Brunson recorded 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 win over the Jazz. Brunson tied with Luka Doncic for team-high scoring honors in the victory, and he ended up scoring at least 23 points in each of the six games during the series. The shooting guard came up big when Doncic sat out with an injury early in the series and continued to play well upon the star point guard's return. Brunson finished the first-round battle with per-game averages of 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Kings' Gabriel Vilardi: Lights lamp Thursday

Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks. Vilardi opened the scoring at 15:08 of the second period. The 22-year-old auditioned well in the final two games of the regular season with four points in that span as the Kings rested some of their higher-profile forwards. Vilardi is up to five goals, two assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 25 NHL appearances this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Posts double-double in Game 6 loss

Gobert ended with 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT) and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's 98-96 loss to Dallas. Gobert's day began in unfortunate fashion when a bee sting led to some facial swelling, though the incident didn't appear to affect his play on the court. The All-Star center did his usual heavy lifting on the boards, leading all players with 12 rebounds, but he was quiet offensively and didn't produce any defensive stats for the second time in the series. Gobert again proved to be one of the league's elite big men during the campaign, though his playoff numbers largely fell below those he posted during the regular season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Sabres' Casey Fitzgerald: Demoted to minors

Fitzgerald was sent down to AHL Rochester on Friday. Fitzgerald has averaged just 12:55 of ice time over his last five contests, so his reassignment should be an opportunity for the defenseman to see more minutes. With Fitzgerald headed to the minors, one of Mark Pysyk, Will Butcher or Colin Miller figures to step into the lineup versus the Blackhawks on Friday.
BUFFALO, NY

