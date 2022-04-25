ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

Customers report man selling drugs in parking lot of Louisiana truck stop

By Dionne Johnson
 4 days ago

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — Sheriff deputies in Jeff Davis Parish have arrested a man for allegedly selling drugs to customers at a local truck stop.

Richard Moises Arguello, 29, of Nederland, Texas was arrested on charges of resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance Schedule IV and distribution and possession of legend drugs.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies were called to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke in reference to a man selling illegal substances to customers.

One person dead in Lafayette from possible overdose

When they arrived, he said, they located and approached Arguello in the parking lot.

Initially, Ivey said, he refused to identify himself and attempted to leave however deputies stopped him and during a pat down located a pill bottle containing various colored tablets and a wallet.

Arguello was taken into custody and booked into the parish jail for resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute CDS IV, and distribution and possession of legend drugs.

He was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff office, Ivey said.

Hank2
4d ago

Great job Thank you who called in and told the authorities about this and thank you to the law enforcement officers who took him off the street. Now it’s time to wipe that smirk off his face….don’t let him out on bond, he will leave

