Section of Leadbetter Road in Hanover to close temporarily

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Leadbetter Road in Hanover County will be closed temporarily for a culvert replacement project.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the section of road that will be closed is between Whitesel Road and Air Park Road. The closure is expected to last from 8 a.m. on Monday, April 25 to around 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

A detour will be in place during the duration of this project. Drivers heading North on Leadbetter Road should take Whitesel Road East to Air Park Road, then head North to Route 809 and finally West to Leadbetter Road.

Drivers headed South on Leadbetter Road should take Route 809 East to Air Park Road, then head South to Whitesel Road and West to Leadbetter Road. A map of the posted detour can be found below:

Local traffic will still have access to their property during the closure. This project will be postponed in the event of inclement weather.

For more information about the closure, call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.

