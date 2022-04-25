ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing Clearly: Preventing Digital Eyestrain

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItI5B_0fJ4CdUl00

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Nearly two out of three people in the U.S. experience symptoms of digital eye strain.

Digital eye strain is when you have blurry vision and burning, itching, and tired eyes after using a digital device.

Too much time on a digital screen can have long-term consequences on your vision. Here are some sight-saving tips to prevent vision damage caused by screens.

Between iPads, phones, computers, people spend a lot of time in front of screens. But all our electronics may be short-circuiting our vision.

Doctor Alan Mendelsohn, Ophthalmologist, says “I see patients everyday with digital eye strain.”

Doctor Mendelsohn (men-del-son) says the blue light that is emitted from these digital screens causes digital eye strain and puts people at greater risk for macular degeneration down the road. So, what can you do to protect your sight?

First, move farther away from your screen.

“There’s only one fourth of the exposure holding it two feet versus one foot.” Demonstrates Dr. Mendelsohn.

Even moving the screen just one inch farther away from your face cuts the blue light exposure by 15 percent. Also, most devices have a built-in filter that you can turn on and off at certain times. And you can have a blue light blocker embedded in your glasses lens.

Experts say it only takes 30 minutes a day to cause digital eye strain. Another effective strategy to limit digital eye strain is to follow the 20-20-20 rule, which is for every 20 minutes behind a screen, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.

MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Six-monthly injection could replace daily tablets for people with high blood pressure

High blood pressure could be treated with an injection every six months instead of a daily tablet as part of a new trial into the condition.Scientists are testing the approach in what they said is a world first in how hypertension – high blood pressure – could be treated.Around a third of adults in the UK have high blood pressure but many might not know it, according to the NHS.Queen Mary University of London">While it often does not have noticeable symptoms, if hypertension is not treated it can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.Some 100 patients across the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Houston Chronicle

Despite a 'bucketload' of drugs, his blood pressure was perilously high

Andrew J. Rosen wasn't surprised when he was diagnosed with high blood pressure at 39. Both his parents had taken medication for years, which had effectively controlled the condition that affects nearly half of all American adults and frequently runs in families. But Rosen, who lives in Carlsbad, Calif., was...
CARLSBAD, CA
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Window into Your Brain: Can Your Eyes Predict Alzheimer's?

When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, the earlier the diagnosis the better, and soon, maybe your eye doctor will be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier than ever before. Today, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, that number is expected to grow...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
