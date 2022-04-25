ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Ukrainian movie director premieres film in Baltimore County in hopes to help home country

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ngCE_0fJ4CJ2L00

A picture's worth a thousand words but a movie is worth so much more. Volodymyr Mula is a movie director from the Ukraine. He flew overseas to debut his new film about hockey legends to raise money for his country.

The untold story of hockey legends showcases various Ukrainian hockey players that many people look up to like Wayne Gretzky, but the movie isn't just about sports. It holds a deeper meaning. Volodymyr Mula directed the movie to highlight some of Ukraine's greatness.

"It's the North American premiere of my documentary. I am here to raise money to buy some medical supplies and to help Ukraine in such a difficult time," said Mula. Hockey players like Wayne Gretzky, or John Paul Bucyk have Ukrainian roots and most of these people are proud to be Ukrainian and in such a difficult time. It's very important to show this story to inform Americans about our heritage," said Mula.

With the war happening in Ukraine Mula wanted to connect with Americans by showing them influential people that represent his country.

The goal is to inform people about Ukraine so they can help end the war by spreading awareness, and locally Saint Michael's Ukrainian Catholic church has worked closely with Mula to ensure his message gets across to Americans.

"It’s just amazing the amount of support that the community offers us. Our church phones just ring off the hook," Stephen Humeniuk

"I think American should ask for support from politicians and encourage them to help people in Ukraine. We need all the help we can get," said Mula.

Comments / 4

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Director#Movies#North American#Americans#Ukrainian Catholic
Primetimer

Chris Wallace asks William Shatner "are you embarrassed?" for having a show on RT America

“You have a TV series called I Don’t Understand, and it runs on RT America,” Wallace asked Shatner on CNN+'s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, according to Mediaite. “No it doesn’t,” Shatner responded, pointing out the show was made for Ora TV. But Ora TV signed a deal to bring it to RT America. So Shatner compared RT America to the BBC. “Russian television is not the BBC," said Wallace.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Unseen Russian smart-mine is deployed in Ukraine: High-tech jumping bomb blasts 100ft into the air and shoots explosives into tanks from above

A Russian anti-tank mine that had previously not been seen on the battlefield has been discovered in Ukraine, according to reports. When triggered, the PTKM-1R top-attack mine launches itself into the air above its target, before attacking from above in a potentially deadly strike. Sensors in the mine detect to...
CARS
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy