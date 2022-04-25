ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Winker wins it in the 12th, Mariners beat Royals 5-4

By Alec Ausmus, Tim Booth - AP Sports
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awA5k_0fJ4CGOA00

SEATTLE (AP) – Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single into right field to score Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings to complete a three-game sweep.

Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning that ended with a sacrifice fly that scored Frazier to tie the game at 4-4.

Two innings later, Winker fouled off seven pitches from Kansas City’s Joel Payamps before dumping his first hit of the game into right field. Seattle finished off an impressive 7-2 homestand. Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer with one out in the ninth inning off Drew Steckenrider to pull the Royals even at 3-3.

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

