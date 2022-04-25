Jesse Winker wins it in the 12th, Mariners beat Royals 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) – Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single into right field to score Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings to complete a three-game sweep.

Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning that ended with a sacrifice fly that scored Frazier to tie the game at 4-4.

Two innings later, Winker fouled off seven pitches from Kansas City’s Joel Payamps before dumping his first hit of the game into right field. Seattle finished off an impressive 7-2 homestand. Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer with one out in the ninth inning off Drew Steckenrider to pull the Royals even at 3-3.

